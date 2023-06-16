Close
CU Buffs coach Deion Sanders at risk of foot amputation

Jun 16, 2023, 8:14 AM

Deion Sanders...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Deion Sanders foot issues have persisted as the current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes may need an amputation.

Sanders has already has lost two toes to amputation on that foot, continues to experience significant problems with blood flow to his left foot. One of the many YouTube channels following Coach Prime around, captured a meeting with his medical team, where they discussed the issue.

Vascular surgeon Donald Jacobs warned Sanders that the issues could cascade and then said to Colorado athletic trainer Lauren Askevold that losing the foot was a possibility. According to the video, Sanders is losing blood pressure and flow in the lower part of his leg.

YouTube video

Sanders is entering his much anticipated first season in Boulder. He has made jokes about his health issues in the past and opened up about them. But sadly it seems as though his problems have taken a turn for the worse.

Now 55, he missed three games during the 2021 season at Jackson State due to complications from a previous foot surgery. Based off past comments made by Prime, it seems his rush back may have cost him his toes and now that entire foot.

Sanders is one of the greatest athletes of all time, staring on both the NFL gridiron and MLB diamond.

CU Buffs coach Deion Sanders at risk of foot amputation