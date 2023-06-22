Report: Deion Sanders to undergo surgery for blood clot in groin

The health issues for CU Buffs head football coach Deion Sanders took another turn recently.

Sanders, who recently shared videos of medical consultations that revealed he was in danger of foot amputation, will have surgery Friday morning to treat a blood clot in his groin, according to Pat McAfee.

The ex-Colts punter and talk-show host announced the news during his show Thursday. McAfee learned of the impending procedure from former Broncos cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones, with whom Sanders is close.

The surgery is scheduled for 6 a.m. Friday, according to Jones and McAfee.

Jones, who makes weekly appearances with McAfee said he spoke with Sanders on Thursday morning.

“He was upbeat,” Jones said.

Sanders has dealt with health issues in recent years. He missed three games during the 2021 season due to blood-flow issues in his left foot. That resulted in the amputation of two toes.

“He’s been dealing with this since Jackson State. He had a blood clot in his leg. Same thing with his foot. He was thinking about cutting the foot off and he didn’t,” Jones said.

Despite the issues, Sanders has maintained a breakneck pace since becoming CU’s head coach last September. His social- and digital-media channels also remain active. He made Twitter and Instagram posts Thursday morning.

Reflecting the sentiments of the football world and the CU community, Jones became emotional discussing his friend Thursday.

“I just want him to get healthy, man,” Jones said.

