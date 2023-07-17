C.J. Cron wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

C.J. Cron earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his grand slam against the Yankees on Sunday at Coors Field.

With the Rockies trailing 3-1 in the eighth inning, Cron drilled a ball to deep center with the bases loaded. It barely cleared the wall, giving Colorado a 5-3 lead. Closer Daniel Bard blew the save in the ninth inning, but the Rockies eventually won 8-7 in 11 innings thanks to a walk-off home run by Alan Trejo.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

