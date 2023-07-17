Close
SMASHED IT

C.J. Cron wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Jul 17, 2023, 12:02 PM

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

C.J. Cron earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his grand slam against the Yankees on Sunday at Coors Field.

With the Rockies trailing 3-1 in the eighth inning, Cron drilled a ball to deep center with the bases loaded. It barely cleared the wall, giving Colorado a 5-3 lead. Closer Daniel Bard blew the save in the ninth inning, but the Rockies eventually won 8-7 in 11 innings thanks to a walk-off home run by Alan Trejo.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

