SMASHED IT
C.J. Cron wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week
Jul 17, 2023, 12:02 PM
(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
C.J. Cron earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his grand slam against the Yankees on Sunday at Coors Field.
With the Rockies trailing 3-1 in the eighth inning, Cron drilled a ball to deep center with the bases loaded. It barely cleared the wall, giving Colorado a 5-3 lead. Closer Daniel Bard blew the save in the ninth inning, but the Rockies eventually won 8-7 in 11 innings thanks to a walk-off home run by Alan Trejo.
Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:
😱😱😱😱#Rockies pic.twitter.com/iWxqE4IjGr
— AT&T SportsNet™ | RM (@ATTSportsNetRM) July 16, 2023
***