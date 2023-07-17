Yankees announcer hilariously jinxes walk-off home run by Rockies

The New York Yankees broadcast team did Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo a hilarious favor on Sunday afternoon.

John Flaherty jinxed Trejo into hitting the ball over the wall, giving the Rockies an incredible 8-7 win with a walk-off home run.

You have to see the viral clip for yourself.

"Trejo, 120 at-bats does not have a home run this year…until now." The announcer jinx working with remarkable efficiency. pic.twitter.com/AsPmrdrhrH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2023

Flaherty obviously didn’t know that was about to happen, but it doesn’t make it any less funny. The victory gave Colorado a series win over the Yankees in a game that had a lot of drama.

Rockies’ first baseman C.J. Cron hit a grand slam, Nolan Jones added a two-run shot and Trejo sent at least some of those in attendance at Coors Field home happy.

It’s the second time in two weeks a bad announcing call, or jinx, has gone viral at 20th and Blake. The first was against the Tigers when Colorado analyst Jeff Huson accidentally spoke a grand slam into existence.

"If you're Connor, you've got the right guy at the plate in Javy Baez, you can easily strike him out-uh oh" "Or he has the ability to do that." 🤷 pic.twitter.com/oB8glupkMt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 3, 2023

Oops!

Regardless, these things are going to happen. Announcers have to relay their thoughts on the game and have a ton of time to fill.

Sometimes, the wrong thing comes out at the exact wrong time. And that benefitted the Rockies and Trejo on Sunday.

