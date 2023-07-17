Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Yankees announcer hilariously jinxes walk-off home run by Rockies

Jul 16, 2023, 7:02 PM

Alan Trejo...

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The New York Yankees broadcast team did Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo a hilarious favor on Sunday afternoon.

John Flaherty jinxed Trejo into hitting the ball over the wall, giving the Rockies an incredible 8-7 win with a walk-off home run.

You have to see the viral clip for yourself.

Flaherty obviously didn’t know that was about to happen, but it doesn’t make it any less funny. The victory gave Colorado a series win over the Yankees in a game that had a lot of drama.

Rockies’ first baseman C.J. Cron hit a grand slam, Nolan Jones added a two-run shot and Trejo sent at least some of those in attendance at Coors Field home happy.

It’s the second time in two weeks a bad announcing call, or jinx, has gone viral at 20th and Blake. The first was against the Tigers when Colorado analyst Jeff Huson accidentally spoke a grand slam into existence.

Oops!

Regardless, these things are going to happen. Announcers have to relay their thoughts on the game and have a ton of time to fill.

Sometimes, the wrong thing comes out at the exact wrong time. And that benefitted the Rockies and Trejo on Sunday.

***

Rockies

Antonio Senzatela...

Jake Shapiro

Another Colorado Rockies pitcher needs Tommy John Surgery

Antonio Senzatela, who began the year recovering from a knee injury that cost him much of 2022, is now out for the rest of 2023 and beyond

3 days ago

Shohei Ohtani...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies owner Dick Monfort emailed a fan about acquiring Shohei Ohtani

Imagine two-way baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani on the Colorado Rockies, that would be fun for baseball fans in Denver

3 days ago

Brenton Doyle...

Jake Shapiro

MLB drops 2024 schedule featuring several key Rockies games

Major League Baseball released the schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday and there are some key dates Colorado Rockies fans should know

4 days ago

Colorado Rockies...

Andrew Mason

ESPN’s midseason grade for the Rockies is bad, but it could be worse

It's bad for the Colorado Rockies. But they didn't get an F for the first half of the season in ESPN's grades, released Wednesday.

5 days ago

Elias Diaz...

Andrew Mason

Elías Díaz becomes the first All-Star Game MVP in Rockies history

It took 31 years, but the Colorado Rockies finally have an All-Star Game MVP, as Elias Diaz stole the show Tuesday night.

6 days ago

Elias Diaz...

Andrew Mason

In a grim Rockies season, Elías Díaz provides a massive All-Star Game moment

Elías Díaz, the Colorado Rockies’ lone representative in this year’s MLB All-Star Game, turned the contest on its ear Tuesday night.

6 days ago

Yankees announcer hilariously jinxes walk-off home run by Rockies