Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

LeBron admits retirement talk after Nuggets sweep was self-created nonsense

Jul 13, 2023, 10:20 AM

LeBron James...

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

On a night of phony awards, ESPN gave a special phony award to LeBron James, who didn’t win any real trophies this year thanks to the Denver Nuggets.

When it set in for James after the Nuggets swept him that he’d go ringless in 2023, the sports’ all-time leading scorer called uncle and threatened to take his ball and go home. Not many took the 38-year-old seriously but if one of the greatest athletes of all-time is talking about being done, then it’s a story. And that story took away a lot of attention from Denver’s historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday, James accepted an ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance—that celebrated him surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

“I don’t care how many more points I can score or what I can or can’t do on the floor,” James said in a gloating speech. “The real question for me is, can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t play without giving everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

James’ played nearly every second of the Nuggets Game 4 win that wrapped up the sweep against the Lakers this summer. While James had a sparkling first half, it was in the third quarter where he went on cruise control that Denver took a lead and never looked back. That was win No. 12 en route to a 16-4 postseason where the Nugget also beat the Wolves, Suns and Heat to win a title.

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” James said at the time. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

James had been extremely complementarity of Nikola Jokic in the past and during the series but his post-series comparison of the Nuggets big to himself may look sad one day. Jokic’s peak is starting to climb to the heights of James and maybe even surpass him. To James’ credit, before a recent beef with Nuggets coach Michael Malone, the two have had a long beneficial relationship that has spanned much of both of their careers.

But it is just as funny now as it is then that getting swept by the Nuggets, only the third time of James’ career that he had been swept with the other two series coming in the Finals, would make him consider quitting. Especially since everyone knows he’d like to play with his son who is now just one year away from joining the NBA.

***

Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr...

Dante Gomez

It’s time for Michael Porter Jr. to earn his big-money contract

The easiest way for the Nuggets to fill the void left by Bruce Brown's departure is for their high-priced forward to live up to his contract

1 day ago

Jamal Murray...

Will Petersen

Nuggets PG Jamal Murray climbs another mountain, wins an ESPY

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray won the ESPY for "Best Comeback Athlete," besting Jon Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Justin Verlander

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

This wild comparison puts Nikola Jokic’s playoff production in perspective

Nikola Jokic's peak for the Denver Nuggets has been absurd, winning two NBA MVPs, an NBA Finals MVP and a championship

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray...

Will Petersen

Denver police officer hurt at Nuggets parade has leg amputated

Sgt. Justin Dodge was attempting to stop folks from getting too close to a fire truck at the parade when it rolled over his leg

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN helped Jokic lose MVP, now they have to award him an ESPY

As a consolation for not winning NBA MVP, ESPN had to award the Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic the best player in the league

2 days ago

Mike Miller Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

After years of talk, Nikola Jokic had a great jab back at Mike Miller

Nikola Jokic and Mike Miller were teammates with the Nuggets early on, and recently Jokic sent Miller a text in the middle of the night

2 days ago

LeBron admits retirement talk after Nuggets sweep was self-created nonsense