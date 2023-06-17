Did LeBron James take a shot at Malone’s Nuggets in cryptic post?

DENVER—Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has had a long friendship with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, the two were together in Cleveland nearly 20 years ago but now that relationship may be turning to rivalry.

From across the ocean, James just can’t seem to get the Nuggets off his mind, or at least that’s how it appears. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer posted a picture of him at the 100th running of 24 Hours at Le Mans where he waived the flag, with a caption insinuating he’s been impacted by Denver’s celebration.

James wrote this message:

“In Europe for the last past few weeks minding my business and I hear I’m on your mind that much huh??? I mean I guess I see why. 🤷🏾‍♂️ But Wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever!”

During the Nuggets parade a shot was taken, with a host saying Malone is the Lakers daddy. And given the Nuggets just took them to the woodshed for four-straight games, sweeping Los Angeles out of the playoffs, it’s hard to dispute that claim.

Being the calculated attention-seeker, James’ only recourse after the beating was to drop hints about a retirement. That successfully shifted the narrative away from Denver’s first trip to the NBA Finals and onto the 38-year-old forward.

Meanwhile, Malone clapped back after winning the title, saying on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, “Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know, this is breaking news: I’m thinking about retiring.”

Malone continued to discredit the media for their Lakers love throughout the postseason, all the while respecting his former player James.

The latest Instagram post from the self-dubbed “King,” comes in wake of James congratulating fellow Klutch Sports client and former teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on winning a second ring via social media. He also praised the Nuggets after losing in four games, between his retirement dribble.

Either way, LeBron appears to have LeNuggets stuck on LeMind while in France.

