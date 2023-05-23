Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

LeBron James showers the Nuggets with praise after they send him home

May 22, 2023, 11:31 PM | Updated: 11:32 pm

Nikola Jokic, LeBron James...

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

LOS ANGELES—The Denver Nuggets may have ended LeBron James’ career on Monday night as the superstar legend admitted he may retire and could’ve played his last game.

While maybe unlikely given the fact everyone on the planet expects James to stay around the NBA to play with his son, it is now possible the Nuggets pulled off their first-ever series win against the Los Angeles Lakers and the team’s first-ever sweep of anyone to get to the franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals and wrote the final chapter of James’ career all at the same time.

But like star Kevin Durant before him, most of James’ focus after the 113-111 Game 4 loss in the Western Conference Finals was on the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic.

“Me and Anthony Davis were just talking and we came to the consensus that the Nuggets were one of if not the best team we’ve played in the four years we’ve been together,” James said. “You can’t make mistakes against Joker, even when you’ve done a great job he does it Larry Bird style and you *tip your cap.*”

James played all 48 minutes and scored 40 points, it just wasn’t enough to overcome the 55 points from Jokic and Jamal Murray as the rest of the Nuggets stepped up to fight off the fighting-for-pride Lakers.

“I know how great Joker is,” James said. “There are certain guys in this league who play the game the way I like to play, he’s one of them. You’re always off balance because of his abilities—seeing plays before they happen, there are not many guys like that. I already knew he was a beast before the series started.

James made a point to credit Jokic’s mentality and call him special.

Jokic won the first-ever Western Conference Finals MVP, tallying an eighth playoff triple-double on Monday night, breaking an NBA record for most in a single postseason run.

If this is truly it for LeBron, score the playoff matchup with Jokic: 1-1.

***

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, Jimmy Butler...

Jake Shapiro

Schedule for Nuggets first ring chase is out, here’s when the NBA Finals begin

The Nuggets have never won a championship and now they'll get their first-ever chance to capture a ring against (most likely) the Heat

1 day ago

LeBron James and Nikola Jokic...

James Merilatt

Nuggets make history, advance to the NBA Finals for first time ever

In a Game 4 that didn't seem like it was going their way, Denver rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit to sweep L.A. out of the playoffs

1 day ago

Nuggets Western Conference Champions...

Will Petersen

Watch: Nuggets accept Oscar Robertson Trophy, Jokic named WCF MVP

Jokic finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists on Monday night and averaged 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists in the series

1 day ago

Carmleo Anthony...

Will Petersen

Carmelo Anthony, a complicated figure in Nuggets history, calls it a career

Anthony helped put the Nuggets back on the map after a dreadful eight-year stretch, but he also torpedoed his way out of Denver

1 day ago

Nuggets fans...

Cecil Lammey

Nuggets fans need to stop worrying about the national media

If Denver wants people around the country to pay attention, there's one sure fire way to get that down - go raise a banner to the rafters

1 day ago

Michael Malone...

James Merilatt

Michael Malone has instilled the perfect chip-on-shoulder attitude

The Nuggets head coach has whipped his team into a frenzy, giving them a swagger that has propelled them to unprecedented heights

1 day ago

LeBron James showers the Nuggets with praise after they send him home