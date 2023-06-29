Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

LeBron James is upset with Nuggets coach Michael Malone

Jun 29, 2023, 9:35 AM

LeBron James...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

Apparently, not everyone enjoyed Michael Malone’s antics during the Nuggets run to a championship. In fact, the head coach got under the skin of arguably the biggest name in sports.

According to a report in Lakers Daily, LeBron James wasn’t happy with the way Malone carried himself during the Western Conference Finals. Specifically, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer didn’t like the methods the coach used to motivate his team.

“According to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, James is irate at Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone for whining about what he perceived as too much media focus on the Lakers and taking jabs at the four-time MVP in the process,” the article said.

Throughout the series between Denver and L.A., Malone repeatedly used press conferences to complain about the lack of attention bestowed upon his team.

Malone kept at it even after the Nuggets swept the Lakers.

That didn’t seem to sit well with James.

“In conversations with people, I can tell you that LeBron was very pissed with what Michael Malone said about him,” Robinson told Lakers Daily. “From folks I have spoken with, that he is one of the many motivators going into this season.”

I guess that means James isn’t retiring after all. He hinted that he might be done with basketball during his postgame press conference following the sweep. It was a move that stole some of the spotlight from the Nuggets, something Malone also took aim at during his media circuit.

A rivalry between the Nuggets and Lakers is brewing. On-court battles get it started, but off-court drama fuels the fire.

***

Nuggets

Ayo Dosunmu...

Jake Shapiro

Five players the Nuggets should target in free agency

These are five free agents the Denver Nuggets should target this summer in hopes of a repeat NBA Championship

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic sends special message to NBA Draft pick

Nikola Jokic, the former No. 41 pick in the NBA Draft, shared a message to this year's No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft

1 day ago

Bruce Brown Jamal Murray...

Will Petersen

What does Jamal Murray know about Bruce Brown that we don’t?

A viral clip on Twitter is raising some questions, particularly if Murray let something slip about Brown's future in Denver

1 day ago

Calvin Booth...

Will Petersen

Nuggets GM Calvin Booth explains what he likes about his draft picks

With the future of Bruce Brown still uncertain, Booth went out of his way to point out the roster has other options at backup point guard

3 days ago

Hunter Tyson...

Will Petersen

With pick No. 37 in the NBA Draft, the Nuggets select a forward

Tyson averaged 15.3 points per games and 9.6 rebounds at Clemson a year ago, and he's not just a big guy who can only score inside

7 days ago

Jalen Pickett...

James Merilatt

At No. 32 in the NBA Draft, the Nuggets take a point guard

With Bruce Brown opting out of his contract, Denver was in need of depth in their backcourt, something they added early in round two

7 days ago

LeBron James is upset with Nuggets coach Michael Malone