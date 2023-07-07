Are the CU Buffs going to start practicing incompletions?

The Colorado Buffaloes are adding a former NFL head coach and a longtime NFL assistant coach to their staff, according to a report by 247 Sports.

Carl Reed Jr. says former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to join Deion Sanders’ staff in Boulder. Shurmur has been out of work since his disastrous tenure leading the Broncos’ offense ended in January of 2022.

In August of 2021 before his first year in the role at Dove Valley, Shurmur famously boasted about the team practicing incompletions. Maybe he can bring this great strategy to the revamped Buffs behind quarterback Shedeur Sanders, two-way star Travis Hunter and other fellow transfers as they try to build off CU’s 15.4 points per game in 2022, which ranked fifth-worst in FBS.

Happy one-year anniversary to the day the Pat Shurmur-led Broncos offense practiced incompletions: pic.twitter.com/YLpoUqai62 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 3, 2022

Shurmur went 19-46 as an NFL head coach, leading the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants at points over the past decade. Shurmur is from Michigan and went to Michigan State, where he began his coaching career. After working for the Spartans for a decade he worked at Stanford in the Pac-10 then made the jump to the NFL.

Shurmur, 58, will likely aid Sean Lewis who is Sanders offensive coordinator in year one of Coach Prime in Boulder. Lewis left his gig as the head coach of the Kent State Golden Flashes to lead CU’s offense.

Shurmur joins former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman and Broncos Tight Ends Coach, Tim Brewster, as some of the NFL experience on Prime’s staff. The group will have a lot more talent than Boulder has seen in years as they work to turn around a struggling Buffaloes program. But under Sanders, there’s hope for Colorado’s success for the first time in a very long time—and that is a big first step toward bringing the Buffaloes back to glory.

***

