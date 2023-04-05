Coach Prime rewards CU Buffs player who has been best at practice so far

From the start of spring practice new Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders put a premium on jersey numbers and one player has finally earned his uniform.

Jimmy Horn Jr. will wear No. 5 for the CU Buffs. It’s the same number he wore at USF before transferring to Boulder this winter. But now that single digit may mean more as Coach Prime put a premium on low integers. Horn is the first to earn a jersey after Sanders stripped every single player on his team of numbers last month.

“We got kids that ain’t played a snap and you want to be number one… one? You know what number one meant back in the day for us? That you were that one,” Sanders said in March. “It’s just a new day. Single digits was something, you had to be him.”

Horn has showed some explosiveness behind the scenes during spring ball. It’s that and more that give him the skillset fitting of the No. 1 transfer wide out in the country this offseason.

Horn was a first-team All-AAC receiver last season with 37 catches for 551 yards and five touchdowns. He was also a dynamic returner, averaging 29.9 yards per kick return, including a long return he housed against BYU.

“If you know what the standard is here, then you’ll get your number,” defensive ends coach Nick Williams said.

Horn, 5-9, 170-pounds, led Sanford’s Seminole High to the Florida 8A state title in 2020 and was a four-star recruit. He originally had offers from 29 different schools. A late riser, Horn picked USF over Georgia and Jackson State on Signing Day.

247Sports had Horn as the No.1 wideout and No. 4 overall transfer in the portal this winter.

One would assume Sanders son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders will soon earn a number as well as bigtime prospects Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain. But Buffnation can say that Horn has put in the most work and that’s why he’s the first to get a number.

We’ll see what other numbers the Buffs don when they play their sold-out Spring Game to a nationally televised audience on April 22.

