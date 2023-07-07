Close
ESPN calls the Nuggets one of the biggest “losers” of the offseason

Jul 7, 2023, 10:24 AM

Bruce Brown...

Credit: Jake Shapiro, Denver Sports

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets can never please the national media.

We learned that time and time again during their run to the franchise’s first NBA title. And just a week into the offseason, ESPN can’t help itself.

In an article published by Kevin Pelton on Friday morning, he called the Nuggets one of the biggest “losers” of the offseason. Pelton ranked the Phoenix Suns, who traded for Bradley Beal, as one of the “winners.”

Here’s part of what he had to say about the Nuggets:

The Nuggets lost their two top reserves from the 2023 title team in Bruce Brown Jr. (Indiana Pacers) and Jeff Green (Houston Rockets).

Armed with the taxpayer midlevel exception as the only way to offer outside free agents more than the minimum, Denver used that to re-sign guard Reggie Jackson, who played just 18 minutes in the playoffs…

The fact remains that Denver is now hoping for a capable bench to come together after knowing Brown and Green helped last season’s reserves reach that level in the playoffs.

This narrative has already been spun by multiple people about the Nuggets, ignoring the fact they lost their sixth and eighth best players.

We, of course, wish Brown and Green well, but this isn’t a situation where the Nuggets said goodbye to someone like Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray. Championship teams lose pieces — that happens. But returning all five starters is nearly unheard of in this day and age.

Meanwhile, GM Calvin Booth has plenty of young guys competing to fill just two playoff rotation spots. Whether that be Peyton Watson, Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar or one of his three rookies, they’ve got six good options and just need two to hit. Don’t forget about free-agent Justin Holiday also being in the mix.

Calling the Nuggets “losers” and the Suns “winners” is laughable. All Phoenix did was add another guy who hasn’t won anything and likes to take a lot of shots. Last time I checked, there’s still just one basketball. The Suns’ problem against Denver in Round 2 this year wasn’t star-power — it was depth.

But even with a ring this is apparently the type of criticism the Nuggets are going to face, with folks not understanding their plan worked before, and it’s likely to work again.

***

