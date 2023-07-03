The Nuggets may have just landed their replacement for Jeff Green

The Denver Nuggets have found their replacement for Jeff Green.

At least, that’s the hope.

GM Calvin Booth reportedly inked wing Justin Holiday to a one-year contract on Sunday, as Green took his talents to Houston on Saturday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news.

Free agent Justin Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2023

Holiday is 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds, and has bounced around the NBA over a career that started all the way back in 2012. He’s played in 622 games, averaging 8.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He’s shot 36.3 percent from three-point range.

Holiday has had stints with the 76ers, Warriors, Hawks, Bulls, Knicks, Grizzlies, Pacers, Kings and Mavericks. He played 18 games for Dallas a season ago, scoring 4.4 points per game and adding 1.8 rebounds.

There’s no doubt Holiday is a journeyman, but every veteran that plays with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic seems to get better.

And that’s what Booth and the Nuggets will hope for in 2023-24, as Holiday could be a playoff rotation guy if things go well during the regular season.

