NUGGETS

The Nuggets may have just landed their replacement for Jeff Green

Jul 2, 2023, 6:49 PM

Justin Holiday...

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets have found their replacement for Jeff Green.

At least, that’s the hope.

GM Calvin Booth reportedly inked wing Justin Holiday to a one-year contract on Sunday, as Green took his talents to Houston on Saturday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news.

Holiday is 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds, and has bounced around the NBA over a career that started all the way back in 2012. He’s played in 622 games, averaging 8.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He’s shot 36.3 percent from three-point range.

Holiday has had stints with the 76ers, Warriors, Hawks, Bulls, Knicks, Grizzlies, Pacers, Kings and Mavericks. He played 18 games for Dallas a season ago, scoring 4.4 points per game and adding 1.8 rebounds.

There’s no doubt Holiday is a journeyman, but every veteran that plays with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic seems to get better.

And that’s what Booth and the Nuggets will hope for in 2023-24, as Holiday could be a playoff rotation guy if things go well during the regular season.

