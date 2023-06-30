Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets rookies already working out at Colorado’s most iconic venue

Jun 30, 2023, 12:37 PM

Julian Strawther...

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Less than 10 days into their Denver Nuggets tenures the team’s new rookies are familiarizing themselves with their new home state.

According to the Nuggets’ Instagram, it appears the just drafted Julian Strawther, Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson as well as Collin Gillespie were working at Red Rocks on Friday morning. Strawther was selected with pick No. 29 in the NBA Draft last week out of Gonzaga and is expected to be a great shooter who can help the Nuggets at the off-guard or on the wing. Pickett went No. 32 and is an experienced guard from Penn State. And Tyson is a big pure shooter who was picked at No. 37 out of Clemson. Gillespie meanwhile was a Nugget last season but missed the whole year with a broken leg and is expected to be a two-way contract player between the G League and NBA this coming season.

Luckily for the four, the weather in Colorado was cool on Friday making their walk up the Red Rocks stairs—one we all know to be tough no matter who you’re seeing at the iconic concert venue—a little bit easier.

Friday is a big day for the Nuggets as free agency opens around the NBA. A lot of their offseason hinges on Bruce Brown’s decision to stay in Denver for a discount or leave for a payday. Some of the rookies have a chance to possibly fill in some of Brown’s role down the line if the sixth man leaves but Denver will need to be active in the free-agent market.

The group of rookies is far from the first group of Nuggets to work out in Morrison before a show. Nikola Jokic hit Red Rocks in 2021. Christian Braun and others were out there last summer too. The Red Rocks workout is now famed for the Nuggets, but it still has nothing on the Manitou Incline.

***

Nuggets

Mark Jackson Jeff Van Gundy Mike Breen...

Will Petersen

Jeff Van Gundy’s last few games at ESPN were calling the Nuggets

Van Gundy at time drove Nuggets fans crazy during the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers and the NBA Finals against the Heat

13 hours ago

Bruce Brown...

Will Petersen

Report: Bruce Brown to meet with Mavs, but Nuggets ‘not ruled out’

Bruce Brown is going to be one of the hottest free agents on the market when things really start to heat up on Friday afternoon

2 days ago

Bruce Brown...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Bruce Brown to the Lakers might actually happen

Bruce Brown spent the Western Conference Finals hitting big shots for the Nuggets but now he may switch sides in a rivalry

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

You can own Nikola Jokic’s jersey from Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Jokic memorabilia is only going to get more and more popular, with this NBA Finals game-worn jersey going for more than $75,000

2 days ago

LeBron James...

James Merilatt

LeBron James is upset with Nuggets coach Michael Malone

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was all over the media during his team's run to a title, something that didn't set well with "The King"

2 days ago

Ayo Dosunmu...

Jake Shapiro

Five players the Nuggets should target in free agency

These are five free agents the Denver Nuggets should target this summer in hopes of a repeat NBA Championship

3 days ago

Nuggets rookies already working out at Colorado’s most iconic venue