NUGGETS

With pick No. 37 in the NBA Draft, the Nuggets select a forward

Jun 22, 2023, 9:48 PM

Hunter Tyson...

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets are used to taking a bit of an unknown in the second-round of the NBA Draft.

That player might just even win two MVPs.

Okay, that’s not likely, but Nikola Jokic infamously went No. 41 in the 2014 draft and is now the best player in the world, fresh off winning his first ever NBA title. Of course, Jokic was the MVP of the series against the Miami Heat.

An while that’s a lofty intro for Hunter Tyson, Nuggets GM Calvin Booth had enough faith to select him at No. 37 overall on Thursday night.

Tyson could certainly find playing time tough to come by this upcoming season, as Denver has a roster full of champions. But that’s not to say he can’t help down the road, as we’ve seen that movie before.

Tyson averaged 15.3 points per games and 9.6 rebounds as a fifth-year senior at Clemson a year ago. And he’s not just a big body who can only score inside, as Tyson shot 40.5 percent from three-point range. He also shot nearly 84 percent from the free-throw line.

He was in the 87th percentile nationally in spot-up shooting and the 89th percentile in jumpshots, according to 104.3 The Fan Nuggets insider Matt Moore.

Tyson rounds out the night for the Nuggets, as they also selected Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther at No. 29 and Penn State guard Jalen Pickett No. 32.

