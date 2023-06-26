Close
SMASHED IT

Brenton Doyle wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Jun 26, 2023, 1:20 PM

Brenton Doyle...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports

Brenton Doyle earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Angels on Saturday at Coors Field.

With the Rockies trailing Los Angeles 25-0 (yes, not a typo), Doyle drilled a ball to deep centerfield that snuck over the fence. It was Doyle’s sixth of the season, and prevented an embarrassing night from not ending in a shutout. More than 45,000 fans in the ballpark at least got to see one run.

Here’s how the Doyle home run looked and sounded on Saturday:

***

Brenton Doyle wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week