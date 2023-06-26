Brenton Doyle wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Brenton Doyle earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Angels on Saturday at Coors Field.

With the Rockies trailing Los Angeles 25-0 (yes, not a typo), Doyle drilled a ball to deep centerfield that snuck over the fence. It was Doyle’s sixth of the season, and prevented an embarrassing night from not ending in a shutout. More than 45,000 fans in the ballpark at least got to see one run.

Here’s how the Doyle home run looked and sounded on Saturday:

The Rockies pull to within 24! pic.twitter.com/AXYrubLLid — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 25, 2023

***