ROCKIES

The Rockies just gave up 23 runs in four innings and we’re still counting

Jun 24, 2023, 8:55 PM

Bud Black...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Only Charlie Brown and his baseball team can relate to the depths the Rockies plumbed Saturday.

First, they surrendered 13 runs to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. That set a Rockies record for the most runs allowed in one inning. It surpassed the previous one-inning record, set 19 years ago.

Then, for an encore, they allowed eight more runs to score.

In the middle of the fourth inning, it was 23-0.

It was 2-0 after two innings. But the carnage truly began when starting pitcher Chase Anderson surrendered three solo home runs in the first four pitches of the inning.

Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss went deep to push the Angels’ lead to 5-0.

A walk to Hunter Renfroe followed. Anderson then retired two of the next three batters, leaving runners on first and second and a chance to mitigate the damage.

But then the real tsunami began. The next eight batters reached base. Anderson allowed two of them before Matt Carasiti relieved him and permitted six Angels to reach base, capped by Mickey Monism’s two-run homer.

In the end, 16 Angels reached base in the third.

Making matters worse for the Rox’ beleaguered pitching staff is that no errors were necessary. All 23 of the Angels’ runs in the first four innings were earned.

***

