Jokic did it best by jumping in pool, playing drums with his daughter

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had two of the best championship celebrations on Monday night.

The team captured its first-ever NBA title by beating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5, and after an emotional trophy ceremony, Jokic decided to go for a swim. Literally.

All those quotes about wanting to hit the pool came full circle, as Jokic threw fellow star Jamal Murray into one of the Nuggets’ workout / recovery pools deep in the bowels of Ball Arena.

Jokic throws Jamal Murray into the pool 😭 pic.twitter.com/h75zpzEgHm — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

The might be the best video on the Internet maybe… Ever? The pure joy of the two best players finally winning a title and celebrating like crazy together is what sports are all about. They did it.

And just like sports is about teammates, it’s also about family. The NBA also shared this incredibly wholesome video of Jokic’s daughter playing the drums on her father’s two trophies. The Larry O’Brien and Bill Russell MVP award.

Using dad’s trophy as drums 🥁 The Jokic family 💕 pic.twitter.com/wmLVUCEIHs — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

That’s simply adorable. A moment Jokic and his growing family will never forget.

Now, he’s got to stay in town for the parade until Thursday, something Jokic isn’t all that thrilled about. But he’ll live — and keep living his best life.

