NUGGETS

It looks like Michael Malone got a Nuggets championship tattoo

Jun 20, 2023, 3:33 PM

Michael Malone...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Michael Malone is a man with some ink, but his new tattoo will hold a special place in the heart of the Mile High City.

The Denver Nuggets head coach appears to have put throwback logo Maxie the Miner carrying an ABA ball in one hand and the Larry O’Brien Trophy in another on his left arm. The image that he got inked onto his body looks to be the same as the one on this tee-shirt from the team store.

Malone had Nuggets fan Mike Diaz of Triple W Tattoos do the piece.

Moach got some new ink!
by u/IdRatherBeLurkingToo in denvernuggets

Malone just finished his eighth season at the helm in Denver, coaching 705 regular season and playoff games and having just led the Nuggets to their first championship. Only George Karl and Doug Moe have coached more regular season games than Malone and he already has 13 more playoff wins than any other Nuggets coach.

Malone is from Queens, New York, and his personality has been on full display for weeks, and he stole the show at the parade. Malone is a longtime coach, the son of a coach, and has been working in the NBA for over 20 years.

This summer or soon, Malone could be in line for a payday from the Nuggets.

As for the tattoo, it’s a bit cleaner than the one Nicolas Aube-Kubel got last summer when the Colorado Avalanche won it all. NAK let Lord Stanley’s Cup leave a mark on his body, after leaving his mark on the Cup. Certainly there are many across Colorado who have added ink thanks to the two championships won at Ball Arena over the past 370 or so days.

***

