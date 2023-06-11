From bad to worse: Charlie Blackmon fractures hand

DENVER — Never say, “It can’t get any worse” for the Rockies. Sadly, it seems as if it always can.

The latest log on their bonfire of woe came when their designated hitter and longest-tenured player, Charlie Blackmon, suffered a fracture of the fifth metacarpal on his right hand.

Today the Rockies announced the following moves: – Selected the contract of INF Coco Montes (#3)

– Optioned INF Alan Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque

– Recalled C Brian Serven from Albuquerque

– Placed OF Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day IL with a right-hand fracture (fifth… — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) June 11, 2023

The Rockies immediately placed him on the 10-day injured list. But metacarpal injuries typically require at least four weeks to heal, meaning the Rockies might not get him back until after the All-Star break.

With a .769 OPS, Blackmon had been enjoying a season typical of this stage of his career. The 36-year-old had a 9-game hitting streak before going on the bereavement-leave list May 29. He wasn’t in the lineup Saturday, but made a pinch-hit appearance for Alan Trejo in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Blackmon is the fourth projected everyday staple in the lineup currently on the injured list. Right fielder Kris Bryant landed on the injured list June 1 with a left-heel bruise. First baseman C.J. Cron went on the injured list May 15 due to back spasms, with no current timetable for a return. And second baseman Brendan Rodgers is on the 60-day IL due to a shoulder injury suffered in spring training. Outfielder Sean Bouchard also underwent surgery to repair a left distal biceps rupture in March, from which he may not return before the end of the season.

And then on the pitching staff, Ryan Feltner rotation mainstays Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela are both on the 60-day injured list. Feltner suffered a skull fracture after being hit by a 92.7 MPH line drive last month. Márquez underwent Tommy John surgery. Senzatela has an elbow injury. Bullpen arms Lucas Gilbreath and Tyler Kinley remain on the 60-day injured list.

Even at full strength, the Rockies’ chances of pushing for a postseason appearance were slim. But when Bud Black looks on the field, he sees a team that looks nothing like what he expected to see.

The team that had no margin for error is now one of the most injured in baseball. And if it can’t beat the Padres on Sunday, it will absorb its first 0-6 homestand in nearly 11 years.

