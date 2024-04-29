Close
ROCKIES

The Rockies were in Mexico over the weekend and it didn’t go well

Apr 29, 2024, 11:22 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

While you were watching the NFL Draft, NBA playoffs or NHL playoffs, you might not have realized the Colorado Rockies were in Mexico over the weekend.

It was a cool opportunity for baseball, going to Mexico City for a couple of international games and bringing the sport to an excellent fanbase.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go well for the Rockies, a theme of their 2024 season.

They got blasted by the Houston Astros 12-4 on Saturday and 8-2 on Sunday. Colorado still hasn’t won a single series this year, dropping to a pitiful 7-21.

Playing at more than 7,300 feet didn’t do the trick, as the Rockies managed just six runs and hit only one homer when the baseball should’ve been flying out of the park.

Houston hit six dingers in the series.

And coming into the series, the Astros were just as bad as the Rockies with a 7-19 record. Sure, they’ve been a World Series contender (and winner) the last several years, but Houston was also off to a slow start.

Nothing like playing the Rockies to cure everything that ails you.

The Astros scored 20 runs against a Colorado pitching staff with a 6.06 ERA, by far the worst in baseball. The Chicago White Sox are 29th with a 5.10 team ERA, almost an entire run better than the Rox.

Next up is a road trip out East, with three games in Miami and then three in Pittsburgh before the team returns home on May 7 to face the San Francisco Giants.

They’ll be well on their way to 30 losses by then, in a season that could see them lose more than 100 (again) and maybe close to 110.

Even beautiful Mexico couldn’t cure everything that currently plagues the Colorado Rockies.

