Brendan Rodgers suffers shoulder injury just days into spring training

Gold Glove-winning second baseman Brendan Rodgers’ 2023 may be getting derailed before it begins.

The Colorado Rockies second baseman dislocated his left shoulder while attempting a diving defensive play during Tuesday’s exhibition. Rodgers left the spring training game after getting his shoulder popped back in.

“This was a pretty classic (shoulder injury),” Rockies skipper Bud Black told the media in Arizona after the loss to the Rangers. “The shoulder joint popped out on him and they put it back in. Not unlike (outfielder) Yonathan Daza last year.”

Daza missed about a month last season after dislocating his shoulder on a diving play.

“We’ll likely know more about what (Rodgers’) status is in the coming day. The degree of trauma in the joint will determine how long he’s out. Hopefully, the trauma to the shoulder capsule is not too bad and he’s only out a few weeks.”

Rodgers was the third overall draft pick in the 2015 Draft and finally had his breakout season in 2022. Injuries have been part of the story in his career, including a season-ending right shoulder surgery in 2019. Last year he spent time on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

Rodgers slashed .266/.325/.408 with 13 homers and 63 RBI last season. A missed month would put him on track to likely miss opening day. The injury came in the club’s fourth Cactus League game.

