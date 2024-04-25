Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Rockies demote home-run leader Michael Toglia … but there’s more to it than that

Apr 24, 2024, 6:24 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Michael Toglia has not hit for average to this point in the season. But the 2019 first-round pick of the Colorado Rockies has displayed a decent power bat so far this season, leading the team with four home runs.

And on Wednesday, the team optioned him to AAA Albuquerque.

But there’s more to it than just demoting the team’s leader in dingers.

First of all, Michael Toglia will be back. Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reported that Toglia will be the 27th man on the roster this weekend when the Rockies face fellow cellar-dweller Houston for a pair of games in Mexico City.

Second, Toglia is in a deep slump. He has perhaps the most bizarre stat line in MLB so far this season, with five hits — four of them being home runs. He carries a batting average of .106 and even with the four homers, his OPS is just .505.

Michael Toglia hasn’t played at all in the Rockies’ current series agains the San Diego Padres, which continues Wednesday night at Coors Field.

Since the end of the Rockies’ first homestand, Toglia is just 1-for-22, with his lone hit being a solo home run in an April 15 loss at Philadelphia. That results in a microscopic slash line of .045/.087/.182 and an OPS of .269.

This doesn’t augur well for Toglia, who has struggled in 91 major-league games since his initial call-up two years ago. Toglia has a career .174/.231/.331 line and a .562 OPS over 321 plate appearances, which also includes 114 strikeouts against just 20 walks.

The 2024 season for the Rockies is going to be about learning what what they possess in some of the young players in whom they’ve invested. For some, like center fielder Brenton Doyle and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, the early returns are promising. But for others like Toglia and slumping left fielder Nolan Jones, the returns are thoroughly depressing — not unlike the Rockies’ 6-18 record itself heading into Wednesday.

Rockies

Rockies Bud Black...

Will Petersen

The Rockies are in a race to win a series before the Nuggets or Avs

The Rockies are on their eighth series of the season, and have yet to win one, while the Nuggets and Avalanche are each hoping to go 1/1

7 hours ago

Jacob Stallings #25 of the Colorado Rockies and manager Bud Black...

Jake Shapiro

Incredible stat shows just how bad the Rockies start has been

The Colorado Rockies are off to the worst start in the National League, winning just five of their first 22 games in 2024

2 days ago

Jacob Stallings Rockies fan interference...

Andrew Mason

Fan interference costs Rockies home run — but not the game

The Rockies thought they might have had a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth -- but they actually got fan interference.

3 days ago

Kyle Freeland Rockies woes...

Will Petersen

Rockies get more bad news as Kyle Freeland lands on injured list

The Rockies announced the bad news on Friday afternoon, as Kyle Freeland has a left elbow strain; he was supposed to start on Saturday

5 days ago

Three military aircraft fly over Coors Field during the conclusion of the National Anthem, prior to...

Jake Shapiro

Flight Deck Fiasco: Rockies coach plays pilot on United Airlines journey

The FAA is now investigating what appears to be Rockies hitting coach Hensley Meulens in the cockpit of the team's flight to Toronto

6 days ago

Kris Bryant...

Andrew Mason

Kris Bryant is headed to injured list — again

Kris Bryant is headed back to the injured list after missing the last three games due to back stiffness that set in last weekend.

7 days ago

Rockies demote home-run leader Michael Toglia … but there’s more to it than that