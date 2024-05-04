For the first time in 2024, the Rockies don’t trail in a game

It took 32 tries, but the Colorado Rockies finally played a game in which they didn’t fall behind.

Staked to a 3-0 sixth-inning lead on a solo home run from Ryan McMahon and RBI singles from Elehuris Montero and Brendan Rodgers, the Rockies made it stand up the rest of the way in Pittsburgh on Friday night, holding off the Pirates for a 3-2 win at PNC Park.

Colorado had trailed in 31-staight games to start this season, the longest such season-opening streak in Major League history.

The Pirates narrowed the deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning on a 2-run Oneil Cruz blast, but Jalen Beeks struck out the final two Pirates — including former Colorado everyday player Connor Joe — to escape with the save.

By hanging on, the Rockies capitalized off one of the best starts of the season. Cal Quantrill was splendid on Friday night, scattering three hits and a hit batter over 7 2/3 innings before being relieved by Jake Bird in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Pirates failed to advance a baserunner beyond second base against Quantrill.

McMahon’s sixth-inning home run was a 445-foot blast that landed in the Allegheny River beyond the right-field stands. With a .920 OPS, McMahon is putting together a strong early case to be the Rockies’ All-Star Game representative.

The win improved the Rockies’ dismal road record to 3-17 and their season-long ledger to 8-24. It doesn’t change the arc of the season, of course, but at least now the chatter about the Rockies trailing in every game can cease.

Colorado continues the series against the Pirates on Saturday.