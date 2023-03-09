Close
DenverFan
ROCKIES

Young Rockies outfielder requires surgery, could miss entire season

Mar 9, 2023, 1:39 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm
Sean Bouchard...
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Sean Bouchard’s first taste of the big leagues came in 2022, but before he could play a full season in the show he’ll be sidelined.

Bouchard left Wednesday’s Rockies game with an arm injury, and an MRI performed Thursday revealed a left distal biceps rupture that requires surgery, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Harding says that both the 26-year-old and the team hope the outfielder will not miss the entire season but that it is a possibility.

Bouchard made his big league debut in 2022 and featured for Colorado. in September. In just 27 games the 2017 draft pick from UCLA slashed .297/.454/.500 with three homers, six doubles and collected 21 walks to 25 strikeouts in less than 100 plate appearances.

Bouchard had a great season at Triple-A before his call up and he was already off to a good start in spring, going 6-for-21 at the dish over 10 games.

Bouchard only played in left field and that was going to change with Kris Bryant coming back after missing most of 2022 with injuries. Bouchard could’ve played right, third or first and that versatility would’ve been useful given the possible significant injury the Rockies face with Brendan Rodgers.

The Rockies will have to hope an even younger player can fill in or may want to look to add yet another veteran free agent. Meanwhile, the Rockies are just 2-7 in their last nine exhibitions.

***

