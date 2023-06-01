Kris Bryant is injured again and he’ll miss time for the Rockies

Kris Bryant injured his heel and he’s headed back to the shelf, where he’s spent a lot of time over the past two years for the Colorado Rockies.

Bryant goes on the 10-day injured list with a left heel bruise to start June. The Rockies had a very solid May, finishing at 15-13 to push their season record to 24-33 but their highest-paid player Bryant struggled. Bryant reached base 33 times in 103 plate appearances, only knocking four extra-base hits.

On the season, the Rockies corner outfielder and designated hitter is slashing .263/.346/.374 with five homers and 17 RBI. That’s good for an 87 OPS+, meaning Bryant’s been about 13% below the league-average hitter thus far and he’s got a -0.5 rWAR.

While Bryant hasn’t been good, he at least has played in 50 games already, which is more than the 42 he was held to last year due to reoccurring back issues.

The Rockies reactivated Charlie Blackmon to take Bryant’s spot on the roster, while youngsters Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero should get some more playing time with C.J. Cron also out.

The Rockies have been tagged with a bunch of injuries this season, but most have come on the pitching side. Still, they’ve had to juggle around their outfield with Randal Grichuk missing the first part of the season and Sean Bouchard getting seriously hurt in spring training.

Colorado is finishing a series against Arizona on Thursday then heads to Kansas City to complete their road trip.

