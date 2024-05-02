Rockies settle in as NL’s worst team after being swept

The Colorado Rockies entered their series with the Miami Marlins as the National League’s second-worst team. And since the Marlins had the worst record, the series in a near-empty LoanDepot Park seemed to be the perfect chance for the Rockies to finally, somehow, find their footing.

Instead, they sunk even further into their worst-ever start.

Miami walked off the Rockies for a second time in three days, this time falling 5-4 in 10 innings to complete a three-game sweep that sunk the Rockies to 7-24, 1.5 games back of the Marlins.

The final blow came when Miami’s Jesús Sánchez laced a line drive to left field just past the glove of a diving Jordan Beck, allowing “ghost runner” Luis Arraez to score from second.

That came after Colorado frittered away late chances to get a rare road win. In the top of the ninth inning, the Rockies opened with back-to-back singles by Brendan Rodgers and Beck, then appeared to have a bases-loaded opportunity after Miami pitcher Maldonado air-mailed a Jake Cave dribbler into left field.

But Rodgers failed to advance from third on the throwing error, and Beck got hung up between second and third base, leading to a rundown. Colorado failed to score.

Then came the 10th inning. After Brenton Doyle sacrificed the ghost runner to third base to lead off the frame, Ryan McMahon struck out on a foul tip and Elehuris Montero took strike three down the middle of the zone, leaving the game tied.

Lawrence opened the bottom of the 10th by striking out Bryan De La Cruz, getting him to whiff on a slider that caught the outside corner to get the first out. At that point, Bud Black relieved Lawrence for Jalen Beeks, who retired one batter before surrendering a walk to Josh Bell and then the game-winning Sánchez single to left field.

The Rockies haven’t won a series all season, losing nine and splitting a 4-game set with the San Diego Padres last week. The Rockies haven’t won any of their last 14 series dating back to September 2023.

Since the finale of their last series win — Sep. 15-17 agains the San Francisco Giants — the Rockies are 10-35. That matches a 2001 stretch — from June 18 through Aug. 8 of that season — for the worst 45-game stretch in club history.

Colorado is now a staggering 2-17 away from Coors Field so far this season. They have another three games left on what has so far been a winless road trip, facing the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series starting Friday.