Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Heat are proud of their parking, but tickets don’t compare to Denver

Jun 7, 2023, 2:34 PM

Nuggets fans at NBA Finals...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

MIAMI—On my flight from Denver to South Florida on Wednesday morning there were plenty of folks wearing blue and gold, proud of their pickaxes.

And while Denver Nuggets fans have taken over the Mile High City and made up a supermajority of the crowd for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, Miami Heat fans have been here. The team is seeking a fourth world title and is taking its second trip to the Finals in the past four seasons.

Some of the fans on my flight didn’t yet buy tickets to the games, hoping it would be cheaper to see the matchup at Kaseya Center instead of at Chopper Circle.

The good news for those trying to score a last-second ticket that prices at 2:30 p.m., four hours before tip are less than half the price of the games in Colorado.

Before fees StubHub has Game 3 tickets at $323 a pop, whereas Game 5 in Denver’s lowest-priced seat is $793. The over $400 price change is more pronounced on SeatGeek where Wednesday in Miami is $292 to get in the door and it’s $727 in Denver for Monday.

In fact, you could get a decent upper-bowl seat at midcourt and pay for the best parking spot in the joint all for under the price of the worst seat in the house without any parking for Game 5.

Miami fans are so caught up with their hot Florida Marlins, Florida Panthers playing for a Stanley Cup and the news of Lionel Messi soon coming to America to play for their MLS club, Inter Miami, that seats for both the Panthers (around $300 on Stubhub) and to see Messi’s possible debut are either the same amount of money or more.

So does Denver have better fans than Miami? At the very least Nuggets fans are trying just a bit harder to get in the building to see their Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

***

Nuggets

Chris Paul...

Will Petersen

Nuggets helped end the current Suns, as Phoenix waives a star

For Phoenix, being on the wrong end of the tilt with the Nuggets caused major changes; Chris Paul is the latest to suffer the consequences

18 hours ago

Jimmy Butler Nikola Jokic Bam Adebayo...

Will Petersen

Jimmy Butler all but guarantees Miami Heat will win NBA Finals

Butler can heap all the praise he wants on Bam Adebayo, but saying he's going to be the reason the Heat win a championship is interesting

18 hours ago

Nikola Jokic, Tyler Herro...

Will Petersen

The Heat’s “secret weapon” still won’t be returning for Game 3

The Heat released their injury report for Wednesday night's tilt and Herro's status is the same as it's been for weeks; he's out

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic is new No. 1 in the NBA in social media video views

NBA PR says that Jokic has garnered more than 300 million video views over the last 30 days on their social media accounts

2 days ago

Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets spent first night in Miami at Jeff Green’s house with a celeb chef

The NBA Finals and Denver Nuggets are in Miami to take on the Heat for Games 3 and 4 of the series, and they had a nice dinner before playing

2 days ago

Michael Malone...

Will Petersen

With time to cool down, Malone vows Nuggets will improve in Game 3

"I have no doubt that tomorrow night will be a much more disciplined, urgent team for 48 minutes," Michael Malone told reporters on Tuesday

2 days ago

Heat are proud of their parking, but tickets don’t compare to Denver