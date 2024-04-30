LeBron James non-committal on future after losing to Nuggets again

DENVER—LeBron James didn’t threaten retirement after losing to the Denver Nuggets this season but he did make his future with the Los Angeles Lakers blurry.

James and the Lakers have now lost 12 of their last 13 games to the reigning champions, getting knocked out of the NBA Playoffs by the Nuggets twice in two years. After 2023’s defeat in sweeping fashion in the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers lost in five games in the first round in 2024.

After Monday’s night’s season-ender, James wasn’t as keen to drop hints about his career being over but he wouldn’t clarify if his future was with the Lakers.

“I’m not going to answer that,” James said when asked about if he’ll stay in Los Angeles.

Was tonight LeBron James last game with the Lakers? He wouldn’t answer… pic.twitter.com/xmAOdEkEEl — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) April 30, 2024

On retirement, James was a little more long-lipped, saying “I don’t have an answer … to be honest. I haven’t given it much thought.”

James has until the end of June to opt into another year with the Lakers at $51.4 million or become an unrestricted free agent.

James, 39, finished his storied 21st season with 30 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds and four steals in Monday’s game. His next focuses are USA Basketball at the Olympics and what his son Bronny James will do regarding the NBA Draft.

James has made it clear that he wants to play with his son in the past but he declined to answer the matter after Game 5. However, it was reported that the Lakers are open to drafting his son. In the same breath, it was also reported that the loss may be Darvin Ham’s last game as the Lakers head coach.

“He’s been in this position numerous times in his career and I’ll be supporting him whatever he decides to do,” Anthony Davis said. “I’m not sure but I’m pretty sure he’ll talk to me before the decision becomes public. But we’ve had a great five seasons and if he comes back this isn’t where we want to be.”

All the uncertainty was caused by the Nuggets knockout again. Nikola Jokic may have a lot on his legacy when it’s all said and done but among his feats may be finishing off LeBron’s last hope at a title as his team’s top player.