Nuggets win battle and war, send LeBron’s Lakers to Cancun again

DENVER—The Denver Nuggets are onto the second round and the Minnesota Timberwolves after beating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 108-106 to take the series 4-1. And again Denver has Jamal Murray to thank, as he hit another game-winner, this time while hampered.

The game was not the most artful and had a similar story to other contests in these matchups where the Lakers threw a strong punch early. But the Nuggets responded with a 10-0 run to close the first quarter, their first lead after 12 minutes in the series. It was around this time when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suffered an ankle injury which sent him back to the locker room twice and hampered his movement. It was the third leg injury suffered by a Nuggets guard in three games as Jamal Murray and Reggie Jackson each entered Game 5 with issues of their own.

The counter to the Nuggets run came quick for the Lakers, going on their own 12-0 run moments later to take back a lead they would hold through halftime.

A large part of the Lakers success in the second quarter came on a LeBron James pick-and-roll with Anthony Davis. The two L.A. stars battled as the Hall of Famer finished with 30 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds and the big man tallied 17 points and 15 rebounds. Davis was slowed significantly in the second half by a shoulder injury he picked up moments into the third quarter—he was holding his left arm the rest of the game.

Through even more rocky play in the third quarter, the Lakers lead grew to nine. But unhappy with the call James trailed the play several times to holler at the refs. This allowed Michael Porter Jr. to collect a big rebound and walk into a three-pointer with a foul as well. MPJ then clamped James and Nikola Jokic got Denver the lead back and Jamal Murray capped the run at 14-3. The shot-making put some bang into the Nuggets bashing out-glassing the Lakers by seven in the third. And while all of this was happening Davis had to briefly go back to the locker room to tend to his shoulder.

But Denver only got the lead to six, continuing to play sloppy ball. The Lakers responded to tie the game back up at 87 in the fourth quarter, using a very friendly whistle. The two teams traded leads until Murray scored consecutive baskets in the paint, including a dunk over James with about four minutes to play.

D’Angelo Russell responded with a bucket but then Jokic responded again to put the Nuggets back on top with two minutes to play. The Lakers came right back with an Austin Reaves three to take the lead. And Jokic connected on a put back to retake the lead with 100 seconds left. Then came James with a layup to respond. Followed by a Murray triple off an offensive rebound to put Denver on top two. But Jokic couldn’t connect on a close shot and James hit free throws to tie it back up at 106 with 26 seconds to play.

That’s when Jamal Murray hit a shot part two.

Jamal Murray calls game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1MzHezIpkq — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 30, 2024

The Lakers didn’t have a timeout and their response was an off-the-mark heave.

Murray, on one leg, finished with 32 points and seven helpers. Jokic scored 25 points with 20 rebounds and nine assists as Porter added 26 points.

Denver will face the Wolves in the second round in a matchup between No. 2 and No. 3 in the West. The series will likely start this coming weekend.