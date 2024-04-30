Close
NUGGETS

Nuggets meet the Wolves in the playoffs again, here’s the schedule

Apr 29, 2024, 10:52 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets chase for a repeat continues on Saturday when they’ll meet the No. 3-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Nuggets and the Wolves are both getting some time before they play again. Denver wrapped up the Lakers on Monday and Minny finished off the Suns on Sunday. Denver might need the rest too, with Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all dealing with leg injuries.

Just like last year’s first round the Nuggets are moving on after five games. This season they played the Lakers early instead of late. Last year the Nuggets met the Wolves in Round 1, clinching in Game 5.

The Wolves are stronger now than they were before, Anthony Edwards a year older and the rest of the team a year more to gel after a massive trade for Rudy Gobert ahead of the season last year.

Here’s the schedule for the Denver Nuggets second-round NBA Playoffs series with the Minnesota Timberwolves

May 4: Game 1, TBD (TBD), Denver
May 6: Game 2, TBD (TBD), Denver
May 10: Game 3, TBD (TBD), Minnesota
May 12: Game 4, TBD (TBD), Minnesota
May 14: Game 5, xxx (xxx), Denver *
May 16: Game 6, xxx (xxx), Minnesota*
May 19: Game 7, xxx (xxx), Denver *

The Nuggets scored a giant win over the Wolves late in the year, which ended up pushing Denver into the No. 2 seed and Minny down to No. 3. That win gives the Nuggets home-court advantage in this series.

The matchup will likely be won between what likely MVP Nikola Jokic can do against Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Gobert.

Gobert was brought to Minny by former Nuggets GM Tim Connelly, who now works in the Twin Cities.

While the Wolves are better, the Nuggets also won four more games in this year’s tougher Western Conference. At 57 wins, the team set franchise marks for their regular season performance. Had Denver not lost to the bottom-feeding Spurs, the Nuggets would’ve set a franchise record for wins in an NBA season and would have avoided the Wolves until later in the postseason.

