Nuggets spent first night in Miami at Jeff Green’s house with a celeb chef

The NBA Finals and Denver Nuggets are in Miami to take on the Heat for Games 3 and 4 of the series.

The team flew out Monday and then spent the night with a local, Jeff Green. The Nuggets forward hosted his teammates and coaches at his house for a dinner in South Florida. celebrity chef Raul Santacruz, who has cooked for President Obama, and now the Nuggets, shared pictures on social media.

Fellow veteran DeAndre Jordan was in the photos wearing a Dead & Company shirt, Ish Smith, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and others.

Denver is looking to bounce back after a 111-108 Game 2 loss at home that evened the Finals at 1-1.

Green has played for 11 teams in 12 different cities over his long NBA career. This is his second trip to the NBA Finals, the last time was in 2018 when his Cleveland Cavaliers were swept.

“Jeff took us to a team dinner last night at his house, all the way out in Narnia. But it was a good vibe just to have everybody there, forgetting about the last game, knowing that we’re here as a team, as a family, trying to accomplish something. It means a lot,” Murray said. “A lot of it is mentality for me. I just like to keep the right mindset. So when everybody is in a good spirit, and even coming off a loss, I think that’s huge. So shout-out to Jeff for getting that team activity together.”

Green, 36, is in his second season with the Nuggets and is coming off his strongest game of the postseason, albeit in a losing effort.

The Nuggets are 4-3 on the road this postseason and won seven straight games the last time they lost and were tied in a series, against the Phoenix Suns.

