BUFFS

The power of Coach Prime: CU Buffs spring game tickets already gone

Mar 30, 2023, 3:19 PM
CU football Ralphie...
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

A year ago, no one could’ve imagined the CU Buffs spring football game would be a big deal.

Now, thanks to the power of Coach Prime, the game is sold out.

The school made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, saying more than 45,000 seats are accounted for, with “some of CU’s premium event spaces (not sold) due to previous engagements.”

Deion Sanders joining the team as head coach was clearly the best thing to happen to the program in at least two decades. Not only has recruiting seen a ridiculous uptick, but the “Black and Gold Day” spring game will be televised on ESPN. CU is the only college football program in the country getting that treatment.

And the money is already pouring in for the star players, thanks to NIL deals. Both QB Shedeur Sanders (Deion’s son) and 2022 No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter have raked in more than a million dollars.

The spring game is slated for April 22, with parking available for $10. There will also be inflatables and other games for kids along with field day activities with student-athletes from other sports. Autograph sessions with current and former Buffs that played in the NFL will be held as well.

***

