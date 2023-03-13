Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BUFFS

Prime Time: CU Buffs spring game only one in the country on ESPN

Mar 13, 2023, 1:53 PM
Folsom Field...
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Move over Alabama, move over Clemson and move over reigning champs Georgia, the Colorado Buffaloes are the story in college football entering 2023 and ESPN is about to give Coach Prime the star treatment.

Deion Sanders’ first spring football game as part of Black & Gold Day, will air live on ESPN, the network announced Monday afternoon and shared via the Colorado Buffaloes Sports Information Department. The exhibition will kick off on April 22 at 1 p.m.

Colorado has already sold 35,000 tickets for the Folsom Field played game and it is expected to be the highest-attended spring game in Buffaloes history.

The Buffs will host the only spring game that will air on ESPN. While national champion Georgia is the only other one to air on a major network, broadcasted on ESPN2.

CU says there will be inflatables and other games for kids along with field day activities with student-athletes from other sports and an autograph session with current and former Buffs that played in the NFL. Those festivities will take place next to the stadium at Franklin Field, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Sanders is having the major impact that was intended when he was hired late last year to turnaround the long struggling program.

The Buffaloes host their Pro Day on Wednesday and begin spring practices on Sunday.

Colorado will kickoff their season in the fall, taking on title-game losers TCU. It’s the first game in a highly-exciting slate to start the season. ESPN already taking notice is a good sign for those who hope the Buffaloes will feature on College GameDay early in the season.

***

Buffs

Colorado, Colorado State...
Jake Shapiro

College basketball season likely ends for Colorado teams

Colorado's college hoops season has likely came to an end on Thursday but March Madness is far from over and it'll get a Denver feel next week
5 days ago
Colorado football...
Andrew Mason

Report: Big 12 has reached out to CU about a return

According to a report from The Athletic, the Big 12 has reached out to four Pac-12 schools -- including CU -- about joining its ranks.
11 days ago
Cody Williams...
Jake Shapiro

Star Colorado Buffaloes basketball signee earns another prestigious honor

Cody Williams continues his tear through the prep circuit en route to Boulder where he'll play for Tad Boyle's basketball team in the fall
13 days ago
Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

The oddsmakers aren’t buying into the Coach Prime hype at CU

A gambling line is out on the Colorado Buffaloes game against Texas Christian, marking the Buffs as underdogs at the Horned Frogs
20 days ago
Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs’ Deion Sanders steals spotlight on Super Bowl Radio Row

The Big Game isn’t until Sunday, but one of the major talking points of Thursday was Deion Sanders’ tour of Radio Row. The new Colorado Buffaloes head coach is unsurprisingly in Arizona, after a few big weeks of recruiting. Coach Prime and his family will already be part of the Super Bowl, starring in a […]
1 month ago
Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs Deion Sanders and family star in Super Bowl commercial

The new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes already crashed the College Football Championship and he'll be crashing the Super Bowl too
1 month ago
Prime Time: CU Buffs spring game only one in the country on ESPN