Prime Time: CU Buffs spring game only one in the country on ESPN

Move over Alabama, move over Clemson and move over reigning champs Georgia, the Colorado Buffaloes are the story in college football entering 2023 and ESPN is about to give Coach Prime the star treatment.

Deion Sanders’ first spring football game as part of Black & Gold Day, will air live on ESPN, the network announced Monday afternoon and shared via the Colorado Buffaloes Sports Information Department. The exhibition will kick off on April 22 at 1 p.m.

Colorado has already sold 35,000 tickets for the Folsom Field played game and it is expected to be the highest-attended spring game in Buffaloes history.

The Buffs will host the only spring game that will air on ESPN. While national champion Georgia is the only other one to air on a major network, broadcasted on ESPN2.

CU says there will be inflatables and other games for kids along with field day activities with student-athletes from other sports and an autograph session with current and former Buffs that played in the NFL. Those festivities will take place next to the stadium at Franklin Field, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Sanders is having the major impact that was intended when he was hired late last year to turnaround the long struggling program.

The Buffaloes host their Pro Day on Wednesday and begin spring practices on Sunday.

Colorado will kickoff their season in the fall, taking on title-game losers TCU. It’s the first game in a highly-exciting slate to start the season. ESPN already taking notice is a good sign for those who hope the Buffaloes will feature on College GameDay early in the season.

