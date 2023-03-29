Three of top-5 NIL earners, making millions, have Colorado connections

This is the power of Coach Prime.

And being Peyton Manning’s nephew.

While Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Arch Manning are all phenomenal athletes, who they’re playing for and who they’re related to is helping them take full advantage of the new “NIL” rules in college athletics.

Name, image, and likeness is the program in which college athletes can make money off endorsement deals, something the NCAA had denied for decades and decades.

And it’s good to see two CU Buffs and the latest and greatest Manning quarterback atop the mountain. A new list dropped on Wednesday with the top-5 NIL football earners, and all of them are making millions.

Top 5 college football NIL earners, per @On3sports 👀 1. Arch Manning: $3.7M

2. Caleb Williams: $2.6M

3. Travis Hunter: $1.7M

4. Shedeur Sanders: $1.5M

5. Drake Maye: $1.5M pic.twitter.com/roGtTHMnfo — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 29, 2023

Hunter, who has unreal talent as both a cornerback and a wide receiver, followed Coach Prime to Boulder from Jackson State. He was the No. 1 recruit in the country in 2022.

Sanders, who’s Deion’s son, played QB for his father at Jackson State and will now be the QB for the Buffs. Manning is enrolled at Texas, looking to be the next great signal-caller from his football royalty family.

It’s great that young adults playing college athletics can profit off their immense talent and popularity. This has been a battle against the archaic NCAA for years and years, one the athletes finally won and are now winning big.

