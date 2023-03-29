Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BUFFS

Three of top-5 NIL earners, making millions, have Colorado connections

Mar 29, 2023, 11:28 AM
Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter...
(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

This is the power of Coach Prime.

And being Peyton Manning’s nephew.

While Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Arch Manning are all phenomenal athletes, who they’re playing for and who they’re related to is helping them take full advantage of the new “NIL” rules in college athletics.

Name, image, and likeness is the program in which college athletes can make money off endorsement deals, something the NCAA had denied for decades and decades.

And it’s good to see two CU Buffs and the latest and greatest Manning quarterback atop the mountain. A new list dropped on Wednesday with the top-5 NIL football earners, and all of them are making millions.

Hunter, who has unreal talent as both a cornerback and a wide receiver, followed Coach Prime to Boulder from Jackson State. He was the No. 1 recruit in the country in 2022.

Sanders, who’s Deion’s son, played QB for his father at Jackson State and will now be the QB for the Buffs. Manning is enrolled at Texas, looking to be the next great signal-caller from his football royalty family.

It’s great that young adults playing college athletics can profit off their immense talent and popularity. This has been a battle against the archaic NCAA for years and years, one the athletes finally won and are now winning big.

***

Buffs

Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders planning to wear tank top on sidelines while coaching

The Colorado Buffaloes will look a lot different in 2023 with new talent, a new coach and hope for the first time in a long time and he'll be wearing...
2 days ago
Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

3 takeaways from ESPN’s big story on Deion Sanders first 100 days at CU

Ahead of the spring game, ESPN wrote an in-depth story on Deion Sanders first 100 days on the job and what's gone on behind the scenes
7 days ago
Travis Hunter...
Jake Shapiro

Two-way star Travis Hunter focusing on one side of the ball for CU in spring

Travis Hunter is as good as they come and the former top recruit in the country is expected to play both sides of the ball for the CU Buffs
9 days ago
Jaylyn Sherrod...
Will Petersen

CU Buffs women’s basketball is going to the Sweet 16 after defeating Duke

The No. 6 seeded Buffs are headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003 after knocking off No. 3 Duke at the famed Cameron Indoor Stadium
10 days ago
Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders makes move that signals he’s playing no favorites at CU

Take a look at the official Colorado Buffaloes football roster and you'll notice something very odd well it's not odd or even
10 days ago
Folsom Field...
Jake Shapiro

Prime Time: CU Buffs spring game only one in the country on ESPN

Move over Alabama, Clemson and reigning champs Georgia, the Colorado Buffaloes are the story in college football entering 2023
17 days ago
Three of top-5 NIL earners, making millions, have Colorado connections