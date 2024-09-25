Denver Broncos lose big-time defender to ACL tear

The Denver Broncos will be without their leading tackler of the last two years as Alex Singleton is done for the season with an ACL tear and the team placed him on Injured Reserve.

The team announced the injury on Wednesday from their practice in West Virginia.

Singleton has a team-high 31 tackles through three games this season, as the 31-year-old has gotten to the quarterback and stopped a rusher behind the line one time each. Singleton also snagged an interception in the season-opener against the Seahawks.

The third-year Broncos linebacker signed after starting his pro career with the Eagles. He joined Denver on a three-year $18 million deal, which means he’s set to hit the market this spring with a recovering knee.

Singleton, a Montana State guy, was a very important part of the Broncos defense this fall with the departure of Jewell in the offseason. Without Singleton, Denver is pretty shallow at linebacker with Justin Strnad likely to now start alongside Cody Barton. Kristian Welch is part of the picture as well as NFL vet Kwon Alexander, who the team signed to the practice squad earlier in the day.

According to 9 News, Singleton suffered injury in first quarter this past Sunday but persisted to play all 57 defensive snaps while leading the team with 10 tackles. Singleton led the team in tackles last season and the year before with 177 and 163 each.

The Broncos added young running back Tyler Badie to the active roster earlier in the day in the spot Singleton cleared by going on IR.