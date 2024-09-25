Broncos add ex-Saints linebacker to practice squad

LEWISBURG, W. Va. — Kwon Alexander is the latest player with the New Orleans Saints on his CV to join the Denver Broncos.

The 30-year-old linebacker and 10-year veteran — who played two seasons with the Saints in 2020 and 2021, Sean Payton’s final two campaigns as their head coach — will sign with the Broncos practice squad. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the move Wednesday morning.

A 6-foot-1, 227-pounder, Kwon Alexander was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing nine games — including two starts — for them last season before tearing an Achilles tendon. In his penultimate game for Pittsburgh last year, he made his biggest play of the season, intercepting Tennessee quarterback Will Levis late to clinch a crucial win.

Alexander played the first four seasons of his career with Tampa Bay, earning his only Pro Bowl appearance in 2017, his third season there. When the Bucs opted to let him depart in the 2019 free-agency cycle, Alexander signed a 3-year contract with San Francisco, where he tore his pectoral muscle halfway through the season. The following year, San Francisco traded him to New Orleans.

Alexander played out the balance of that 3-year deal with the Saints before moving on to the New York Jets in 2022. That campaign was notable because it was just the second of his career — and first since 2016 — in which he was able to play all regular-season games.

Over the span of his career, Kwon Alexander has 631 tackles — including 54 for losses — with 13.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and 9 interceptions. He has been a starter for most of his career, although he spent 7 of his 9 games with Pittsburgh last year as a reserve.

He is expected to practice Wednesday when the Broncos begin their three days of work in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. at the Greenbrier Resort.