Broncos practice in West Virginia begins without a key player

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. — The Denver Broncos opened their week of practices at The Greenbrier resort without the services of linebacker Alex Singleton.

The Broncos’ leading tackler in each of the last two years, Singleton was not on the field when the Broncos began their Wednesday practice. That comes in the wake of the Broncos adding veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander to their practice squad; he was on the field for the session.

Sunday’s 26-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a characteristically busy day for Singleton. He played every defensive snap and had 10 total tackles over the course of the day.

Safety JL Skinner was also not seen on the field when practice began. Skinner missed last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

While Singleton and Skinner were not on hand for the opening of Broncos practice, wide receiver Devaughn Vele was. The seventh-round rookie has not played in the last two games due to a fracture in one of his ribs. Vele had 8 catches in the season opener and did not practice in Week 2 before returning to the field last week, but the team deactivated him for the win over the Bucs.

Denver currently has four players on injured reserve who are all eligible for return in the regular season:

edge rusher Baron Browning, running back Audric Estimé, cornerback Damarri Mathis and right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Mathis is the first of those players who could return; he could be back on the 53-player roster as early as next week.