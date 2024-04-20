Close
BRONCOS

Broncos are getting calls from teams interested in Courtland Sutton

Apr 20, 2024, 12:29 PM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Back in October, there were rumors that the Denver Broncos were looking to trade Courtland Sutton. Ultimately, they stood pat at the deadline, choosing a playoff chase over restocking draft picks for the future.

This offseason, there were more rumblings that the wide receiver might be on the way out of town. When Jerry Jeudy was traded to Cleveland and Justin Simmons was released, it was believed that Sutton might be the next veteran with a hefty contract to exit the Mile High City.

But at this point, he’s still here. Well, sort of.

This week, it was reported that Sutton was skipping voluntary workouts. Looking to capitalize on a season in which he hauled in 10 touchdown passes, the wideout is looking to redo a contract that has a base salary of $13 million in 2024 and $13.5 million in ’25.

That got the rumor mill going once again. It seemed almost inevitable that Sutton was looking to get traded.

More fuel was thrown on that fire on Saturday. It’s being reported that the Broncos have received calls about the wide receiver’s availability, but the team isn’t interested.

It’s not hard to connect the dots. This is all part of the negotiating process.

Sutton’s team floated the news that he was skipping workouts, hoping to drum up interest. The Broncos are now letting everyone know that their phone is ringing, looking to drive up the price, while also sending a message to their player that they aren’t going to be bullied into giving him what he wants, whether it’s a trade or a new contract.

The drama continues. Who will make the next move? Stay tuned.

