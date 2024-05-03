This undrafted rookie could change the Broncos’ running-back room

Blake Watson wanted every NFL team to know this: They don’t have to worry about him.

And when he met with representatives of teams starting at the East-West Shrine Bowl and on through the pre-draft process, made sure he conveyed that.

“I’m a low-maintenance guy,” Watson said in January during what proved to be a solid week of work at Shrine Bowl practices. “You’re not going to have to worry about me. I’m all about the team.”

During the pre-draft process, eventual Broncos undrafted RB Blake Watson said he wanted to present himself to teams as a “low-maintenance guy." “Six years in college, I never got in trouble. I missed one workout my freshman year. Put P.M. instead of A.M. (on an alarm clock).” pic.twitter.com/qIWRI9PoGy — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 3, 2024

It’s not that Blake Watson is perfect. For starters, the 5-foot-9 back did admit getting punished for missing a workout.

“Six years in college, never got in trouble,” he said. “I missed one workout my freshman year. I put P.M. instead of A.M. (on the alarm clock).”

Of course, that wouldn’t have been notable without the production to back it up. Watson became not only one of the most productive runners in recent years — increasing his yardage from scrimmage in each of the past four seasons to where he peaked with 1,632 yards last year — but he also became one of the best pass-catching backs in FBS.

With Watson making it clear that he wanted teams to know just how easy it would be to work with him, it’s easy to see why the Broncos were not only intrigued by him, but gave him the largest guarantee granted to any of their 2024 undrafted rookies, a distinction he shares with Wyoming offensive tackle Frank Crum.

As first reported by KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis, Watson has $275,000 in guarantees coming from the Broncos. Ultimately the club will keep the players it feels best suit them, but Watson seems to fit the template of George Paton emphasizing not only “personal character” … but “football character,” too.

Character mattered for the Broncos when it came to assembling their seven-player draft class, George Paton says “Football character and then personal character is huge. … All of these guys are really good guys, and it is a big emphasis.” pic.twitter.com/xI06og3hh8 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 29, 2024

Now he steps into a full running-back room. The Broncos bring back Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin from last year’s 53-player roster. They drafted Notre Dame’s Auric Estimé in the fifth round, with Sean Payton explaining that the first vision for him is a “first- and second-down runner.”

Where Watson fits might depend on his frame. He measured at 189 pounds on his 5-foot-9 frame at the Shrine Bowl, which would put him in a similar size category as the 5-foot-7, 187-pound McLaughlin. But Watson checked in at 200 pounds for his Pro Day several weeks after the Shrine Bowl.

A 200-pound back could potentially work every down. At 189 pounds, he’s more likely to be situational. That doesn’t mean he won’t have a role … although if he grapples with McLaughlin for a spot, the difference could come down to pass protection.

Watson spoke for a while about the importance of that when he met with reporters in January. And now how well he fares there could determine whether he’s the next undrafted Bronco to stick on their roster coming out of camp.