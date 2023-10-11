Close
Report: Broncos indeed “open for business” on Jeudy, Sutton, more

Oct 11, 2023, 1:33 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

One day after Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said the team isn’t looking to make any more trades, an ESPN report is disputing that.

Dan Graziano wrote on Wednesday that “it feels pretty obvious from talking to teams around the league the 1-4 Broncos are open for business.” That’s a direct contradiction to Payton, who said on Tuesday that Denver is “not looking to do business with any of our players.”

Payton’s answer felt like a smokescreen, and based on what Graziano is reporting, it indeed could’ve been. Obviously, if the Broncos somehow stun the Chiefs on Thursday night, things could change. But that feels unlikely, and at 1-5, Denver would be full-on sellers at the Halloween trade deadline.

Graziano also notes the Broncos are “not interested in parting with star cornerback Pat Surtain II,” because the team views him as a “building block” for the future. Finally, he states the obvious that no one is trading for QB Russell Wilson’s lucrative contract.

It makes sense on Surtain. He’s only in this third year and still on a rookie deal through next season, while the Broncos will also pick up his fifth-year option eventually.

But Graziano mentions “prominent names” could also come up in trade speculation. He doesn’t get specific, but it’s not hard to figure it out. In addition to Sutton and Jeudy, guys like Justin Simmons, Garett Bolles and Frank Clark could be on the move.

This is probably the latest of many reports about what Denver could do between now and Oct. 31, but it sounds like Jeudy and Sutton’s days in orange and blue may be numbered.

Stay tuned.

