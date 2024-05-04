Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Bo Nix’s Oregon play caller: Sean Payton’s scheme ‘a perfect fit’

May 4, 2024, 3:27 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Bo Nix had favorite plays at Oregon. And one of them was taken straight from the playbook of Sean Payton.

“(Payton) is somebody that I’ve studied and I’ve actually stole things from (him),” said Oregon’s 2022 offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham to Zach Bye and Phillip Lindsay on Friday’s edition of The Drive, which airs on Denver Sports/104.3 The Fan.

That includes a play Dillingham said was called “Hoss Juke,” which he noted was “probably Bo’s favorite play.” Such plays give the quarterback maximum control.

“And it’s that style of play that Coach Payton empowers his quarterback with in terms of getting the ball out,” Dillingham said. “They’re more of a — I like to say a ball-in-hand offense, which is, get the playmakers the ball, get it in their hand and make people tackle them.

“… That was the philosophy that we had, as well.”

In theory, that should ease Nix’s transition.

“I really think it’s an absolutely perfect fit — not just from the person, but from the style of player you’re getting going into a scheme that puts a lot on the quarterback mentally, to process, to get the ball out fast, to change protections, to throw hot,” Dillingham said.

“I think all that stuff is exactly right up Bo’s alley.”

But it was about more than just execution of on-field concepts for Bo Nix. As Dillingham noted, it was when the young quarterback showed he could cut loose that he knew he had something special.

Nix is the diligent type. He shows up for meetings early and relentlessly inquisitive and focused.

“Trough time, he learned that he can love it.He can have fun with this, too, [that] you can enjoy it,” Dillingham said. “And the first time he cracked a joke in my meeting room and really loosened up, I said, ‘OK, if this dude finds this balance of life and his passion for this thing, and he truly falls in love with it and enjoys this stuff, this could be special.’

“And the first time he cracked a joke in my meeting room, I was like, ‘OK, it’s on. I think we’ve cracked the Bo Nix code.’

“I think he’s going to be a star.”

And Dillingham would stake plenty on it.

“I’m not an NFL GM, but I’ll say this: I’d bet my career that Bo Nix was going to have a successful NFL career,” Dillingham said. “This guy’s remarkable in every aspect, and I’ll be absolutely surprised-slash-shocked if his career isn’t what everybody expects with drafting a guy in the early first round.”

Broncos

Blake Watson...

Andrew Mason

This undrafted rookie could change the Broncos’ running-back room

Memphis’ Blake Watson has the largest guarantee given to a Broncos undrafted rookie this year, and he has a chance to stick on the roster.

2 days ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

NFL.com analyst: If Broncos traded down, Rams were poised to take Bo Nix

NFL.com's Chad Reuter told Orange and Blue Today that the Broncos couldn't have traded down and taken Bo Nix ... because of Sean McVay's Rams.

3 days ago

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Video of Peyton Manning celebrating Murray’s buzzer beater is cool

Thanks to a video from 104.3 The Fan's Brandon Stokley, we now get to see the reaction from Peyton Manning after Jamal Murray's dagger

3 days ago

Zach Wilson...

Andrew Mason

No surprise: Broncos aren’t picking up fifth-year option on Zach Wilson

When the Broncos traded for Zach Wilson, they also traded for a fifth-year option. This week, they declined it, as expected.

3 days ago

Chris Harris Jr....

Andrew Mason

Chris Harris Jr. officially retires from NFL playing career

After a 12-season career that included nine in Denver, Chris Harris Jr. announced his retirement from the playing field on April 30.

4 days ago

Broncos Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Don’t make your mind up on new Broncos QB Bo Nix just yet

Before he's ever played a snap for the Broncos, the plea is simple: don't make up your mind on Bo Nix until we've seen a legit sample size

4 days ago

Bo Nix’s Oregon play caller: Sean Payton’s scheme ‘a perfect fit’