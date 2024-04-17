Nikola Jokic shows LeBron James love ahead of playoff rematch

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic isn’t giving LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers any bulletin board material ahead of their playoff rematch.

The Nuggets swept the Lakers out of the postseason in the Western Conference Finals last season and were undefeated in the regular season this year. Overall, Denver’s beaten L.A. eight times in a row.

Still, Jokic, who’s about to win this third NBA MVP, showed James love on Wednesday after the Nuggets first official practice ahead of the postseason.

“The guy’s amazing. He’s historic. The things he’s doing on the court it’s really, really… he’s winning the games in so many many ways, not just scoring. He can score from any position basically. He’s a monster,” Jokic told reporters.

And even though James is a monster with a decorated career, Jokic got the best of him last year. In the four-game series, Jokic averaged 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists. He recored a triple-double in three of the four contests and was named the Western Conference Finals MVP.

James was also very good in the series, posting 27.8 points a game, 10.0 assists and 9.5 rebounds. Still, Jokic was better and that made the difference.

But the Serbian sensation has nothing but respect for James as they prepare to meet again.

“I really appreciate and really respect him. I think he’s a really good basketball player,” Jokic said. “I really enjoy to play against the best.”

The series will begin Saturday at Ball Arena, with the Nuggets as big favorites to move on to Round 2 and knock the Lakers and LeBron James out yet again.

And for Nikola Jokic, he’ll continue to take the high road while hopefully having another huge series.