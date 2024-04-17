Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets repeat bid starts Saturday against LA, here’s the schedule

Apr 16, 2024, 11:57 PM | Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 12:34 am

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets chase for a second championship begins its playoff chapter on Saturday when they’ll meet the No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Nuggets will have quite some time before they play again, getting six days off before their next game. That should give Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and others some time to rest some recent lumps. Michael Porter Jr. recently said the team would rather get healthy ahead of the postseason than stay in rhythm since they were likely to lose it with a week off. MPJ and crew would know, as the Nuggets got many days off between series last season when they sped to a 16-4 run en route to a championship.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets first-round foe will be the winner the Los Angeles Lakers, who won their play-in game on Tuesday, so they’ll have a lot less rest though it still should be plenty even for the aging LeBron James and oft-injured Anthony Davis.

Here’s the schedule for the Denver Nuggets first-round NBA Playoffs series with the Los Angeles Lakers

April 20: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. (ABC), Denver
April 22 Game 2, 8 p.m. (TNT), Denver
April 25: Game 3, 8:00 p.m. (TNT), Los Angeles
April 27: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. (ABC), Los Angeles
April 29: Game 5, TBD (TBD), Denver *
May 2: Game 6, TBD (TBD), Los Angeles*
May 4: Game 7, TBD (TNT), Denver *

The Nuggets have beaten the Lakers eight straight times, including the four-game sweep of them in the Western Conference Finals last season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are their starring duo, who have fallen over and over to Jokic and Murray. The two franchises have met in the postseason eight times before now with the Nuggets only win coming last year to advance to the NBA Finals. This is the third run-in between James and Jokic in the playoffs, the other came in the bubble’s conference finals, and this year’s is the rubber match.

The Lakers won four more games this season than last and will benefit from more time off between games in the first round than the bunched of nature of the late stages of the postseason. Los Angeles also added Gabe Vincent to their team, who Denver saw playing for the Heat in the NBA Finals a year ago. Vincent missed most of the season, so they picked up former Colorado Buffaloes star Spencer Dinwiddie late in the year. D’Angelo Russell, who struggled in last year’s series, has been playing good ball and hit the biggest shot of Tuesday’s game. Davis played a career-high 76 games and was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. But it all comes back to James, in his 21st season and seeking a fifth championship. This year James has shot a career-high from three and stayed mostly healthy though he’s dealing with an ankle lump currently.

The Nuggets also won four more games in this year’s tougher Western Conference. The 57-win team earned the No. 2 seed because of the wild final weekend of the season. Had Denver not lost to the bottom-feeding Spurs, the Nuggets would’ve set a franchise record for wins in an NBA season and would be facing the winner of Pels vs. Kings/Warriors. But fate put the Nuggets against the Lakers again.

“It’s the defending champions, we understand how difficult the matchup has been,” James said on TNT postgame. “We’re going to get back in the books and this series will be extremely tough on us.”

The two’s matchups have drawn a ton of media attention after comments of the Mile High City team being the SoCal team’s daddies. James and Davis said they had conversations about the Nuggets in the offseason and then the two teams faced off for Game 1 of the regular season when Denver raised the championship banner. The series will certainly draw eyeballs for on and off-the-court reasons but it could be James’ final pass of the baton to Jokic, after he sore-losered threatened retirement after last year’s sweep.

The Nuggets have nearly a week of rest and likely watched the play-in game together on Tuesday, while the Lakers had to battle in the bayou to even get here.

Nuggets

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Jamal Murray #27 of the Denv...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets open as giant favorite to beat Lakers in NBA Playoffs

The biggest favorite in the first round of the NBA Playoffs are the Denver Nuggets, they take on the Los Angeles Lakers again

3 hours ago

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives for a game against the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Nuggets will face LeBron James’ Lakers in first round

The Denver Nuggets will meet LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs again, this time in the first round

7 hours ago

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Denver Nuggets high fives Collin Gillespie #21...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers have Nuggets as massive favorites to win West

The Denver Nuggets have ended up in an amazing position after a wild weekend of NBA play and oddsmakers are showing how good the team has it

18 hours ago

Nikola Jokic Nuggets Lakers...

Will Petersen

Yes, the Nuggets should root to end the Lakers in the playoffs again

The Lakers aren't beating the Nuggets four times in seven games, so let's play them again; watching L.A. fans meltdown will be worth it

24 hours ago

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith watches basketball from a seat, Nikola Jokic plays the sport...

Jake Shapiro

Stephen A. Smith jabs Denver again, Jokic not unanimous MVP

Two prominent haters of the Denver Nuggets from ESPN are again eating into Nikola Jokic's legacy and one of them is Stephen A. Smith

24 hours ago

Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray is doing things lefty in new CHEETOS commercial

Monday was a day of brands for the Nuggets stars as Nikola Jokic got a new national spot and so too did Jamal Murray in a CHEETOS commercial

2 days ago

Nuggets repeat bid starts Saturday against LA, here’s the schedule