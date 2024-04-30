Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

JR Smith has a really interesting opinion about Michael Malone

Apr 30, 2024, 10:29 AM | Updated: 11:02 am

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Michael Malone became the second-winningest coach in Denver Nuggets history this regular season and he’s just eight victories shy of tying Doug Moe’s famous mark of 432. With a championship to his name and yet another deep playoff run appearing to blossom right now, Malone may be the shoo-in choice for the best coach in Mile High City hoops history.

One former Nuggets guard who went on to win a championship with the Lakers was so impressed by Malone after Denver defeated Los Angeles for a second straight year that he is considering a fascinating hypothetical.

JR Smith thinks that his Nuggets would’ve captured a ring had Malone been their bench boss, writing his take on Twitter Monday night.

Smith, a fantastic player who dazzled with dunks and sparkled with his shooting, went on to win two championships as a role player for LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and again with James for the Lakers.

But Smith spent the largest chunk of his career in Denver and was mighty successful sparking things up off the bench behind Carmelo Anthony. But most famous is Smith’s feud with head coach George Karl. It’s to the point where Smith still has Karl blocked on social media. Last year Smith blamed Karl for the Nuggets bowing out in the 2009 Western Conference Conference Finals because the team couldn’t inbound the basketball late in two games and the former player said the coach didn’t have any plays for the situation.

That 2009 year was the only season where the Nuggets won a playoff series in the Anthony era, a time mostly coached by Karl. They lost in the third round in six games to Los Angeles, who went on to beat a weak Magic team in five games for the title.

Smith was the third-leading scorer on those Nuggets, netting 15.2 points a contest. This beef didn’t just reheat in 2023 but has been on the back burner since the blunder in 2009—popping off in 2016 when Karl called Smtih an entitled baby in a book. A bunch of former Nuggets had a lot to say then.

Maybe it’s that Smith thinks Malone would’ve had plays for those game-ending inbounds passes or that Malone could’ve led a different year’s group deeper. Either way, now that the Nuggets have finally slayed the Lakers, twice, and won their first championship—this all feels like ancient history. It’s from another era and time of the Nuggets but it is interesting to think that if Denver pulls through in 2009 led by a young 38-year-old Malone what does the future look like?

Melo probably stays, No. 15 is in the rafters for Anthony and Malone would’ve been anointed a mastermind way ahead of when he was. All of it probably makes this current era of Nuggets basketball null, especially considering the fact that part of the Melo trade was netting the draft pick that was used to select Jamal Murray. Malone didn’t become a head coach until 2013, working in the league as an assistant for many of Smith’s peak years.

Anyway, Karl was the second-winningest coach in Nuggets history before Malone took that honor this spring. In the next six months, it’s highly likely Malone will become the undisputed best coach in franchise history—which makes it fun to think about him leading the Melo era squad of maybe even David Thompson of Alex English’s best years.

Nuggets

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets passes the ball against Monte Morris #23 and Kyle Anderson #...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers have Nuggets as a big favorite to beat Timberwolves

The bookies are respecting the reigning champions, making the Denver Nuggets big favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves

30 minutes ago

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray makes history with ultimate flurry to knockout Lakers

Jamal Murray had one healthy leg and one determined mission, willing the Denver Nuggets to victory and make history with a deja vu moment

9 hours ago

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets dunks on LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers...

Jake Shapiro

LeBron James non-committal on future after losing to Nuggets again

LeBron James didn't threaten retirement after losing to the Nuggets this season but he did make his future with the Lakers blurry

11 hours ago

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball over Nikola Jokic #15 of the D...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets meet the Wolves in the playoffs again, here’s the schedule

The Nuggets chase for a repeat continues on Saturday when they'll meet the No. 3-seeded Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA Playoffs

12 hours ago

Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets puts up a shot against Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets win battle and war, send LeBron’s Lakers to Cancun again

The Denver Nuggets are onto the second round after beating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 108-106 to take the series 4-1

13 hours ago

Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray is on the injury report ahead of Game 5

Jamal Murray's participation for Monday's Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers is in doubt, he's dealing with an injury

2 days ago

JR Smith has a really interesting opinion about Michael Malone