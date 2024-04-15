Jamal Murray is doing things lefty in new CHEETOS commercial

Monday was a day of brands for the Denver Nuggets stars as Nikola Jokic got a new national advertisement and so too did Jamal Murray in a CHEETOS commercial.

The Blue Arrow had his dominant hand dusted for the CHEETOS spot where the chip’s residue forced him into being a lefty. The trying-very-hard-to-be-a-thing commercial had Murray missing high fives and losing basketballs without a useable right hand.

Murray just wrapped up his eighth regular season in the NBA, helping the Nuggets to a franchise-best 57 wins in an NBA season. Murray is still missing an All-Star or All-Pro nod but his ability to rise in the playoffs has made him undisputedly one of the premier guards in the sport. Murray will lead the charge as the Nuggets host either Los Angeles or New Orleans next week when Denver begins the postseason portion of their repeat bid.

Murray notched career-highs in points per game (21.2,) assists per game (6.5) and field goal percentage (48%) this season.

Murray now has a CHEETOS commercial to go with his New Balance ‘We Got Now’ campaign, where he’s the shoe brand’s leading voice alongside artist Jack Harlow, former Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, former dunk contest champion Zach Lavine and Stanford star Cameron Brink.