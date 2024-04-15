Nikola Jokic is a riot in new Hotels.com commercial campaign

If you have watched an NBA game this season there’s a good chance you have seen Nikola Jokic star in a Hotels.com commercial with Denver Nuggets teammate Peyton Watson.

Now the NBA MVP is back with the travel website for a 10-question breakdown on all things hotels. He shared that his favorite hotel to stay in is in Philadelphia, which is a far cry from his first trip that needed an overnight stay.

Jokic, who travels at least 50 times a year, unsurprisingly said he doesn’t like to travel much and would rather spend the day at home in Sombor, Serbia. He did however share that on his and his wife’s, Natalija, bucket list would be a safari trip.

Jokic’s profile continues to grow as does his game and star. This season he left Nike for 361 Degrees, which has launched an advertising campaign around him and special colorways of shoes. It’s reasonable to assume that he will get a signature shoe, like his teammate and bandmate Aaron Gordon, next.

On the court, Jokic will have to travel to Los Angeles or New Orleans next week when Denver faces either the Lakers or Pelicans to start the postseason portion of their repeat bid. Jokic led the Nuggets to a franchise-best 57 wins in an NBA season and is the heavy favorite to be named the league’s MVP for a third time.

Jokic’s on-the-court accolades are making him one of the top dozen cagers of all time. But as is the case with basketball, he’s still working on his big commercial moments like ‘Is it the shoes Micheal,’ the swimming pool, or Larry Bird and Magic Johnson’s one-on-one for Converse. In the NBA, branding can mean just as much to your GOAT status as the actual basketball. Luckily we now have, “What kind of question is that?”