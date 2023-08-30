Close
NUGGETS

Jack Harlow features Jamal Murray in new music video for ‘Denver’

Aug 30, 2023, 12:27 PM

Jack Harlow...

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Jamal Murray’s glow-up this summer continues as the Denver Nuggets guard is in rapper Jack Harlow’s new music video for his song “Denver.”

The two New Balance-sponsored stars only share a brief moment in the music video for a song about the Mile High City. Harlow has been at Nuggets games a few times and seems to have a relationship with Murray, maybe stemming from the sneaker giant. Murray went to Kentucky and Harlow is from Kentucky.

In the new song with scenes from Colorado, Harlow shares some of his struggles with mental health.

Harlow has had a huge year, nominated for three Grammys this past winter after releasing his second No. 1 song, “First Class.” Harlow has since stared in a White Men Can’t Jump remake and has dropped another top 10 album, which received mixed reviews. Denver is on that May album drop, called “Jumpman.”

Meanwhile, Murray went and won the title for the Nuggets in his first year back from reconstructive knee surgery. With Nikola Jokic, the Blue Arrow became the first pair of teammates to record 30-point triple-doubles in the same game, let alone doing it in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Murray lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy days later, beating the Miami Heat and Tyler Herro, who has an entire song about him written and performed by Harlow.

In the Denver music video, Murray is spotted wearing his Blue Arrow chain that was gifted to him by teammate Aaron Gordon. Gordon has spent a lot of time in recent weeks in Serbia, being a good friend to Jokic, like he has been to Murray.

Murray nearly played with Team Canada at the ongoing World Cup but opted to rest instead after practicing with his nation’s team. The Nuggets open their season up against playoff rival Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 24 with training camp likely starting late next month.

