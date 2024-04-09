Prices to hang with Coach Prime before CU’s spring game are wild

There are a lot of CU Buffs fans who would like to enjoy a meal with Coach Prime.

And it seems like Deion Sanders, the Colorado NIL collective and the university knows that.

On Friday, April 26, the night before the spring game that will see the likes of Lil Wayne in attendance, CU is hosting a big event with Coach Prime and his players.

If you want in, you’re going to have to pay up. Take a look at these wild prices, including more than $20,000 for a group of eight to sit a Deion’s table with him.

Here are the prices on the Prime dinner before the Spring Game… pic.twitter.com/RITXuTy7Kj — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) April 9, 2024

Even just getting in the door is more than $1,000 for an individual, and it costs more than $17,500 to secure a table near Coach Prime. If a group wants to be seated with “two future pros,” that will cost more than $15,000.

Sure, it’d be great to share an evening with the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, but that’s still crazy expensive.

Yet, that’s the NIL world we live in. These players make a lot of money to suit up for CU, and the cash has to come from somewhere.

“5430 Alliance” is putting on the event, and is the official NIL collective partner of the University of Colorado.

They “allow student-athletes to engage with charitable causes and participate in business engagements, to build their brands while making a positive impact,” according to their website.

And get this? Apparently someone already snagged up the table with Coach Prime, as the 5340 Alliance website has that package marked as “sold out.”

If you want more information on the event, click here.