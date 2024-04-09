Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Prices to hang with Coach Prime before CU’s spring game are wild

Apr 9, 2024, 2:24 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

There are a lot of CU Buffs fans who would like to enjoy a meal with Coach Prime.

And it seems like Deion Sanders, the Colorado NIL collective and the university knows that.

On Friday, April 26, the night before the spring game that will see the likes of Lil Wayne in attendance, CU is hosting a big event with Coach Prime and his players.

If you want in, you’re going to have to pay up. Take a look at these wild prices, including more than $20,000 for a group of eight to sit a Deion’s table with him.

Even just getting in the door is more than $1,000 for an individual, and it costs more than $17,500 to secure a table near Coach Prime. If a group wants to be seated with “two future pros,” that will cost more than $15,000.

Sure, it’d be great to share an evening with the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, but that’s still crazy expensive.

Yet, that’s the NIL world we live in. These players make a lot of money to suit up for CU, and the cash has to come from somewhere.

“5430 Alliance” is putting on the event, and is the official NIL collective partner of the University of Colorado.

They “allow student-athletes to engage with charitable causes and participate in business engagements, to build their brands while making a positive impact,” according to their website.

And get this? Apparently someone already snagged up the table with Coach Prime, as the 5340 Alliance website has that package marked as “sold out.”

If you want more information on the event, click here.

Buffs

Myles Slusher...

Jake Shapiro

Key senior is transferring away from Coach Prime’s CU Buffs

The CU Buffs have added a lot of talent this offseason, beefing up in areas to build off of Deion Sanders' first season at the helm in Boulder

23 hours ago

Shelomi Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion’s daughter Shelomi Sanders hits the portal, could leave CU

Shelomi Sanders is on her way out of Boulder, is it a hint that her father, the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders could be next

7 days ago

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots against Kindyll Wetta #15 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs matchup with Caitlin Clark’s Iowa sets TV records

The Colorado Buffaloes played in a highly watched NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game when they faced Iowa on Saturday

7 days ago

Deion Sanders (Coach Prime) and Lil Wayne...

Jake Shapiro

CU announces details for Spring Game, including a Lil Wayne show

Lil Wayne is playing a concert on campus after the CU Buffs Spring Game later this month, that's not a joke

8 days ago

Caitlin Clark...

Jake Shapiro

Caitlin Clark’s Hawkeyes steamroll Buffs in Sweet 16 again

The biggest star in college basketball has beat the CU Buffs and ended their season as Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes are going to the Elite 8

10 days ago

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes...

Jake Shapiro

Caitlin Clark is talking about two games, she has to beat CU first

Caitlin Clark has a lot going on right now as she readies to face the CU Buffs in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament

11 days ago

Prices to hang with Coach Prime before CU’s spring game are wild