Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic’s shoes are now for sale online

Apr 5, 2024, 2:25 PM | Updated: 2:59 pm

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

He might still not have the respect of everyone in the basketball world, but Nikola Jokic continues to build upon his fame and fortune. On Friday, 361 Degrees announced the Denver Nuggets star’s shoe is available for purchase online in colorways inspired by the Joker.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and 2023 Finals MVP’s kicks can be found at 361sport.com. The Big3 5.0 Quick comes in two colors, orange and something the company calls “wind rises.”

They aren’t a bad look. And at $129, they’re relatively affordable in today’s shoe world.

Jokic also wears the Big3 Future, with his most worn shoe being the “Future.” He’s been spotted in the Pink and Californias as well.

The Nuggets have five games left in their season and Jokic is on the verge of winning a third MVP, which will put him in an elite company of nine players to accomplish that feat.

The Nuggets star came into this weekend averaging 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9 assists a game on 58% shooting, good for league bests in Player Efficiency Rating (31,) Win Shares (15.6,) Box Plus-Minus (13.4) and Value Over Replacement Player (9.8.)

Jokic left Nike midseason for 361, Aaron Gordona and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are now with the line as well. Gordon has true signature sneaker with the line, the fourth edition released earlier this season. It’s likely a star like Jokic will get a true “Joker” shoe and more than just colorways in the future.

Nuggets

Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets get jobbed on late-game call, Malone ejected in key loss

If the Nuggets lose a Game 7 on the road fans will likely point back at a play that got Michael Malone ejected on Thursday as a reason why

20 hours ago

DJ Burns Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Tournament sensation DJ Burns pumped about Nikola Jokic praise

At Final Four media availability DJ Burns was asked about the coolest person he's heard from; to no one's surprise, it's Nikola Jokic

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Another former NBA player is saying dumb stuff about Nikola Jokic

It's almost not even worth giving Gilbert Arenas the platform against Nikola Jokic, but he ordered the attention and is now getting it

1 day ago

...

DenverSports.com Staff

Did Jokic find the key to beat Wemby?

Zach Bye reacts to the Nuggets’ win against the San Antonio Spurs and dives into the major matchup of Nikola Jokic versus Victor Wembanyama.

1 day ago

David Adelman...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets assistant David Adelman will interview for head coach gig

Michael Malone's coaching tree is growing, his top assistant coach and former right-hand man will both interview for the Charlotte Hornets job

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic wins MVP...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic will win NBA MVP and it could be unanimous

Nikola Jokic will become the ninth player in NBA history to win the league's MVP award three times when the season wraps up

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic’s shoes are now for sale online