Nikola Jokic’s shoes are now for sale online

He might still not have the respect of everyone in the basketball world, but Nikola Jokic continues to build upon his fame and fortune. On Friday, 361 Degrees announced the Denver Nuggets star’s shoe is available for purchase online in colorways inspired by the Joker.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and 2023 Finals MVP’s kicks can be found at 361sport.com. The Big3 5.0 Quick comes in two colors, orange and something the company calls “wind rises.”

They aren’t a bad look. And at $129, they’re relatively affordable in today’s shoe world.

Jokic also wears the Big3 Future, with his most worn shoe being the “Future.” He’s been spotted in the Pink and Californias as well.

The Nuggets have five games left in their season and Jokic is on the verge of winning a third MVP, which will put him in an elite company of nine players to accomplish that feat.

The Nuggets star came into this weekend averaging 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9 assists a game on 58% shooting, good for league bests in Player Efficiency Rating (31,) Win Shares (15.6,) Box Plus-Minus (13.4) and Value Over Replacement Player (9.8.)

Jokic left Nike midseason for 361, Aaron Gordona and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are now with the line as well. Gordon has true signature sneaker with the line, the fourth edition released earlier this season. It’s likely a star like Jokic will get a true “Joker” shoe and more than just colorways in the future.

