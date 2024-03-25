Close
BRONCOS

Sean Payton: Trading up in first round is ‘realistic’

Mar 25, 2024, 7:11 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sean Payton could have shot down the notion of trading up in the draft — particularly to draft a quarterback — as a flight of fancy.

He didn’t.

“I think it’s realistic,” Payton said at the AFC Coaches Breakfast on Monday morning.

Answering a question from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport — who three days earlier suggested the Raiders were more likely to trade up than the Broncos — Payton kept the door open for a potential move up the board.

“I know your report suggested otherwise, but it’s realistic,” Payton said to Rapoport during a question-and-answer session that lasted for 37-and-a-half minutes.

“What’s hard to predict, though, is, like, what’s on the receiving end,” Payton added.

Of course, Sean Payton has a long-established history of making moves up the draft board, most recently last year when the Broncos traded up to select cornerback Riley Moss in the third round.

That being said, the Broncos aren’t in an advantageous position in terms of this year’s draft capital, specifically in relation to the Minnesota Vikings, who sit one slot ahead of the Broncos at No. 111 and also have another first-round pick, at No. 23.

With quarterbacks expected to go in the top three picks, the team in the best position might be the Arizona Cardinals, who pick fourth and don’t have a quarterback need with Kyler Murray returning to pre-injury form late last season.

“You know, I think it’s good to be Monti today at Arizona, right?” Sean Payton said.

“So, it’s hard to predict what that cost is, and yet I certainly wouldn’t say it’s unrealistic. And we’ll play close attention to it.”

